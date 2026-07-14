Rosie O'Donnell Lifts The Lid On Her Massive Fortune, But Critics Doubt The Amount

Rosie O'Donnell found success as a comedian, actor, and talk show host, and she has the bank account to show for it. In fact, she quit "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" in 2002 because she learned she'd made $100 million, which was more money than she knew what to do with. "When I heard that [number], I thought, 'OK, now I'm done," O'Donnell told Page Six in July 2026. "And everyone was like, 'Why are you leaving?" But not everyone believes she has the amount right.

While no one doubts she has accrued a hefty sum throughout her career, many think $100 million sounds exaggerated for the time. "I am skeptical and would be very surprised if it was confirmed Rosie amassed $100M. Ain't no way," a Yahoo! reader commented. Netizens shared their surprise elsewhere online, as well. "Never would have guessed Rosie had such a high net worth. I'd have thought 10, 15m tops," a Reddit user shared. Others argued she was likely mixing up her terms. "I think she's confusing cash with net worth but it's ok, economics is hard I guess," another Reddit user argued in a separate thread.

The minutiae of her finances aside, O'Donnell undoubtedly has a massive fortune to her name. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she's worth $80 million today. The website also stated her salary toward the end of the show's run was reportedly around $30 million a year. Regardless of whether she broke $100 million or not, O'Donnell made more than enough money to live the life she wanted to live.