Rosie O'Donnell Lifts The Lid On Her Massive Fortune, But Critics Doubt The Amount
Rosie O'Donnell found success as a comedian, actor, and talk show host, and she has the bank account to show for it. In fact, she quit "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" in 2002 because she learned she'd made $100 million, which was more money than she knew what to do with. "When I heard that [number], I thought, 'OK, now I'm done," O'Donnell told Page Six in July 2026. "And everyone was like, 'Why are you leaving?" But not everyone believes she has the amount right.
While no one doubts she has accrued a hefty sum throughout her career, many think $100 million sounds exaggerated for the time. "I am skeptical and would be very surprised if it was confirmed Rosie amassed $100M. Ain't no way," a Yahoo! reader commented. Netizens shared their surprise elsewhere online, as well. "Never would have guessed Rosie had such a high net worth. I'd have thought 10, 15m tops," a Reddit user shared. Others argued she was likely mixing up her terms. "I think she's confusing cash with net worth but it's ok, economics is hard I guess," another Reddit user argued in a separate thread.
The minutiae of her finances aside, O'Donnell undoubtedly has a massive fortune to her name. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she's worth $80 million today. The website also stated her salary toward the end of the show's run was reportedly around $30 million a year. Regardless of whether she broke $100 million or not, O'Donnell made more than enough money to live the life she wanted to live.
Rosie O'Donnell wanted to focus on family and philanthropy
Rosie O'Donnell walked away from her massively popular talk show because she saw no sense in continuing to accumulate wealth. She proved she meant what she said when she declined Warner Bros.' offer of another $100 million for an extra two years of her show. "They were like, 'Why would you say no?'" she recalled in the Page Six interview. "And I was like, 'Because I already have that money and if I think I need more, something's wrong with me."
O'Donnell walked away from Hollywood and turned her attention to her five children and philanthropic work. "I wanted to be at their softball games," she said, "I wanted to be at school plays." However, she returned to daytime TV in 2006, when she joined "The View." It didn't last long, with O'Donnell dramatically leaving "The View" a year later. She made a shocking return in 2014, only to leave again after one season. O'Donnell vowed to never return to "The View" and has stuck to it. She has also stayed true to her promise to use her fortune to pay it forward.
O'Donnell is known for her philanthropic work, which goes back to the '90s when she established Rosie's For All Kids Foundation to provide health, education, and other programs to low-income children. Since then, she's been involved in a number of charities and causes, including founding Rosie's Theater Kids. "There's a line there where you say, 'Is it compassion or is it compulsion?' I don't know. I just feel like it's my responsibility," she told The Chronicle of Philanthropy in 2001.