No, Not Trinity & Bryce: This Love Island USA Couple Wins Title For Biggest Age Gap

There's been more than one sizeable age gap on "Love Island USA." Season 8 of the reality dating competition came to an end on July 12, 2026. All the drama finally wrapped up when a winning couple took the crown. But even with the episodes all over, fans still can't help but talk about all of the interesting moments from the season and the entertaining contestants. Whether it's iconic lines like "You can pipe down, I'm Titi" or unexpected couplings, there's still plenty to debate.

In the case of the winning couple, Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum, even after they won the entire competition together, some fans still can't get over one detail about them: their large age difference. Dettloff and Tatum's age difference was a major point of contention for fans, as they are seven years apart. Dettloff was 29 for most of the show's taping, while Tatum was 22. Fans debated whether or not it was a problematic age gap on social media, with one writing on Reddit, "As a 29 year old I would never date a 22 year old." The debate went on, and quite a few people said something along the lines of, "Trinity is just a young 22 if that makes sense," and that she really acted her age. But what some "Love Island USA" fans don't realize is that Tatum and Dettloff actually didn't have the largest age gap in the reality TV show's history.

This honor went to Felipe Gomes and Courtney Boerner from all the way back in Season 4 of "Love Island USA." While the difference between the two's ages wasn't too bad, it's still worth noting. They were eight years apart, with Gomes 32 years old at the time compared to 24-year-old Boerner. They were a short-lived couple, but they were still together for several days.