No, Not Trinity & Bryce: This Love Island USA Couple Wins Title For Biggest Age Gap
There's been more than one sizeable age gap on "Love Island USA." Season 8 of the reality dating competition came to an end on July 12, 2026. All the drama finally wrapped up when a winning couple took the crown. But even with the episodes all over, fans still can't help but talk about all of the interesting moments from the season and the entertaining contestants. Whether it's iconic lines like "You can pipe down, I'm Titi" or unexpected couplings, there's still plenty to debate.
In the case of the winning couple, Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum, even after they won the entire competition together, some fans still can't get over one detail about them: their large age difference. Dettloff and Tatum's age difference was a major point of contention for fans, as they are seven years apart. Dettloff was 29 for most of the show's taping, while Tatum was 22. Fans debated whether or not it was a problematic age gap on social media, with one writing on Reddit, "As a 29 year old I would never date a 22 year old." The debate went on, and quite a few people said something along the lines of, "Trinity is just a young 22 if that makes sense," and that she really acted her age. But what some "Love Island USA" fans don't realize is that Tatum and Dettloff actually didn't have the largest age gap in the reality TV show's history.
This honor went to Felipe Gomes and Courtney Boerner from all the way back in Season 4 of "Love Island USA." While the difference between the two's ages wasn't too bad, it's still worth noting. They were eight years apart, with Gomes 32 years old at the time compared to 24-year-old Boerner. They were a short-lived couple, but they were still together for several days.
Felipe Gomes and Courtney Boerner had the biggest age gap in Love Island USA history
Back in Season 4 of "Love Island USA," one unexpected couple that got together, only to break up soon after, was Felipe Gomes and Courtney Boerner. The latter had a whirlwind journey on the show. She got together with Gomes after saying goodbye to her first partner, Andy Voyen. While they seemed like a good match, Boerner soon broke up with Gomes to try out a connection with Bryce Fins. Eventually, Boerner was also forced to leave the villa after a later partner chose to pair with someone else.
While this might not have been a factor in her decision to break things off with Gomes, the two's age difference was dramatic. Gomes was one of the oldest contestants to appear on the show at 32 years old. Meanwhile, Courtney was only 24 years old at the time. They currently hold the largest age gap in "Love Island USA" history. But in Season 8, the similar age gap between Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum didn't seem to affect them much. The two regularly joked about the age difference, but Dettloff said that he didn't think it was "that crazy" of a gap (it was certainly no Scott Disick age-gap relationship).
As for Tatum, at one point she joked, "Now I can be like one of them young 20-year-olds, like, 'Yeah, my boyfriend's 30,'" while talking to other women in the villa (via Peacock). Truly, the age difference was far from the worst issue "Love Island USA" has ever seen. At the end of Season 8, Tatum and Dettloff left the villa as an official couple. But it remains to be seen if their love, and their age difference, can withstand the real world.