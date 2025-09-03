Where Love Island's Most Hated Contestants Are Now

Widely considered the best "Love Island" season of all time, S5 delivered dozens of memorable moments that fans still remember to this day. That season debuted in 2019 with a fresh crop of good-looking singles, including Michael Griffiths, who entered the villa on day one as an original islander. He coupled up with Amber Gill by week two, and the couple seemed to be going strong — until the Casa Amor twist, that is. Griffiths famously betrayed his villa love for bombshell Joanna Chimonides, leaving Gill standing alone at a particularly painful recoupling.

Griffiths apparently didn't get his fix of dating in front of the cameras, as he would go on to appear on "Celebrity Ex On the Beach" later in 2019. There, he linked up with fellow former islander Ellie Brown. It seemed serious, with Griffiths telling The Sun Online, "Ellie and I did form a good bond on the show. The relationship we built was unbelievable. To have someone as amazing as her in my life means so much. I'm head over heels and I'm not letting her go." Unfortunately, the romance was short-lived — the couple split a day after that Griffiths quote was published.

These days, Griffiths continues to date fellow famous faces. He made things Instagram official with his girlfriend, Rukku Nahar, in July 2025. Nahar, an actress who starred on the popular UK show "EastEnders," and Griffiths have been rumored to be an item since October 2023.