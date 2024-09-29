Scott Disick's Most Over-The-Top Age Gap Relationships
Scott Disick seemingly has a thing for age-gap relationships, as all of his publicly known pairings were with women either older or younger than him, with the vast majority falling in the latter category. In fact, the only exception is the girlfriend for which he's best known. Between 2006 and 2015, Disick was in an on-and-off relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, who is four years older than Disick. However, besides "The Kardashians" star and mother of his three children, Disick has largely dated younger women.
Some of them were a bit younger while others were a whole lot of years his junior. Among them are Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin, Bella Banos, and Christine Burke, who are well over a decade younger than the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum. Some of them were nearly two decades younger than Disick. While those are the most extreme examples, plenty of his other relationships and romances were with women who were still considerably younger than him.
Chloe Bartoli, for example, is seven years his junior. She was involved with Disick shortly before he met Kardashian in 2006, meaning Bartoli was just 15 or 16 when he was already 23. When they sparked romance rumors in 2015 following Disick and Kardashian's breakup, the age difference wasn't as troubling. Similarly, Megan Blake Irwin is about nine years younger, with the Australian model being just 24 when she was first linked to Disick, then around 33, in 2016. Therefore, Disick's dating history is anything but short on over-the-top age gaps.
Amelia Hamlin is 18 years younger than Scott Disick
When Scott Disick was first linked to Amelia Hamlin in October 2020, he was 37 while the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin was just 19. Born in June 2001, Amelia is actually closer in age to Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's children, who were born in 2009, 2012, and 2014. The couple played down the eyebrow-raising age gap, with Amelia criticizing the people's "extra weird and judgemental [sic]" attitude.
"People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time," she wrote in a December 2020 Instagram Story (via Us Weekly). During their 11-month relationship, insiders insisted that the nearly two-decade age gap was never an impediment for Disick and Amelia, who had plenty in common despite belonging to different generations. "He sees himself as being younger than he is. Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well," a source told Us Weekly in April 2021.
In their defense, the age difference didn't seem to play a big role in Amelia and Disick's breakup. The split came shortly after Younes Bendjima leaked an Instagram message from Disick slamming one of Kardashian's outrageous PDA moments with Travis Barker. Rinna confirmed the move didn't bode well with her daughter. "Well, I don't think that was helpful," she said during "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" October 2021 reunion (via E! News). "There's never one reason why, I think, people split up."
Scott Disick has 15 years on ex Sofia Richie
Before he embarked on his most eye-popping age-gap relationship with Amelia Hamlin, Scott Disick had already made headlines for dating Sofia Richie, who is 15 years his junior. But she was unfazed by the criticism. "[It] doesn't bother me because I'm very happy," she told Cosmopolitan in April 2020, more than two years into their relationship. "Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?" She saw no issues with the age difference because her parents had an even bigger gap, and she admired their relationship.
Lionel Richie, however, seemed less enthused about his daughter's relationship with the much older Disick. "She's 19," he told The Daily Telegraph in 2018, several months after the two were first linked. "When you're 19, you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don't know. But for right now, it's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink, and not make too much noise." He eventually learned to accept the relationship.
However, the music icon never completely approved of the age gap, though he did some level of peace with it. "Lionel has accepted their relationship but still isn't entirely 100 percent on board with Scott mostly because of the age difference and how young Sofia is," a source told E! News in December 2019, not long before Sofia and Disick broke up in mid-2020, after a few rocky months.
Bella Thorne is Scott Disick's junior by more than a decade
Shortly before he found a stable relationship with Sofia Richie, Scott Disick had a fling with Bella Thorne. Born in October 1997, the Disney child star is 14 Disick's junior. Like Richie and Amelia Hamlin, Thorne was — you guessed it — 19 when she was linked to Kourtney Kardashian's ex in May 2017. The two were first spotted together in Cannes, where they were photographed hanging out and getting cozy by a pool. Disick was 33.
The involvement didn't last. Thorne was done with Disick by the following month. Their age gap played no part in it. On the contrary, the reason for the failed romance was Disick's overly youthful ways. "I love to go out and have fun, I love to f***ing dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh,'" she told Complex in June 2017.
A month later, Thorne clarified that their brief fling never moved much past first base. "I was never with him sexually," she said on "The Jenny McCarthy Show." But she revealed she was friends with him. Later that year, Kendall Jenner shared on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" that Disick had admitted to getting involved with Thorne to get back at Kardashian for dating Younes Bendjima. "He was like, 'I'm doing it to make Kourtney mad,'" Kendall Jenner told her sisters (via ET).
About 13 years separate Bella Banos and Scott Disick
Scott Disick appears to have been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Bella Banos for years. He was first publicly linked to the model, born 13 years before Disick, in 2017, when he tried to sneak her on a family vacation to Costa Rica with the Kardashians, only to be found out. "Scott will call and say, 'I miss you. I want to see you.' He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together," she told In Touch that February.
But they had been involved for a while by then, having met in 2015 through one of her exes. "At first, Scott was just my friend. But he got to know me on a different level. We're super connected," she said. She asserted their relationship was serious. "Scott calls me his girl and we have said 'I love you,'" she added. While the relationship hasn't been linear, Banos reappears on Disick's side every so often. Shortly after his breakup with Sofia Richie, Disick was seen dining with Banos at Nobu in Malibu in October 2020.
Richie was reportedly less than pleased. "They are both trying to move on and do their own things, but it's been somewhat difficult," a source told Us Weekly. Then in March 2024, Disick and Banos had dinner together in the company of his three children in New York City, showing he trusts her enough to bring her around Mason, Penelope, and Reign.
Scott Disick is also13 years older than Christine Burke
One of the first women Scott Disick was linked to after breaking up for good with Kourtney Kardashian was Christine Burke, who is 13 years his junior. They were first seen together in March 2016, when she was 20. That month, Disick and Burke vacationed together in Mexico and later enjoyed dinner at Nobu in Malibu. At the time, an insider played down the link between Disick and Burke.
According to the source, Disick's behavior proved he was struggling to come to terms with his split from Kardashian. "[He's] not doing well at all. He's back in a really dark place," the insider told ET. However, the two showed their time in Mexico meant more to them than they had initially let on. "It's very new but Scott and Christine are dating," a source told ET later that month when the couple was seen around Los Angeles. It was no secret affair, either. "The family has known about her before these pictures came out," the insider added.
Disick and Burke were once again seen enjoying vacation time together aboard a yacht in France in May 2016. The fling didn't seem to have gone on for much longer, but it wouldn't be the last time they would be linked. In November 2021, Disick and Burke were spotted hanging out in Hollywood. Burke has since moved on with basketball coach Drew Hanlen, so her path is unlikely to cross with Disick's again anytime soon.