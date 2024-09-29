Scott Disick's Most Over-The-Top Age Gap Relationships

Scott Disick seemingly has a thing for age-gap relationships, as all of his publicly known pairings were with women either older or younger than him, with the vast majority falling in the latter category. In fact, the only exception is the girlfriend for which he's best known. Between 2006 and 2015, Disick was in an on-and-off relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, who is four years older than Disick. However, besides "The Kardashians" star and mother of his three children, Disick has largely dated younger women.

Some of them were a bit younger while others were a whole lot of years his junior. Among them are Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin, Bella Banos, and Christine Burke, who are well over a decade younger than the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum. Some of them were nearly two decades younger than Disick. While those are the most extreme examples, plenty of his other relationships and romances were with women who were still considerably younger than him.

Chloe Bartoli, for example, is seven years his junior. She was involved with Disick shortly before he met Kardashian in 2006, meaning Bartoli was just 15 or 16 when he was already 23. When they sparked romance rumors in 2015 following Disick and Kardashian's breakup, the age difference wasn't as troubling. Similarly, Megan Blake Irwin is about nine years younger, with the Australian model being just 24 when she was first linked to Disick, then around 33, in 2016. Therefore, Disick's dating history is anything but short on over-the-top age gaps.