General Hospital's Kate Mansi Had A Rare Fashion Flop At The 2019 Emmy Awards

Kate Mansi has been a soap opera star for years. First, she was on "Days of Our Lives," and in the 2020s, she joined "General Hospital" for a period, leaving in early 2026. While fans of the actor are used to seeing her in her characters' style on screen, Mansi is quite the fashionista in her own life. She regularly shows off her fashion sense on social media, and any red carpet event she attends is an opportunity to flaunt amazing outfits. But like anyone else, every once in a while, Mansi has experienced a fashion flop. In fact, one of her biggest fails happened at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards.

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Joining many of her soap opera colleagues (including a few who would also go on to leave "General Hospital"), Mansi dressed to impress for the awards show. She took a risk with her choice of dress, wearing a patterned blue halter gown with white, yellow, and brown in the details. But unfortunately, this time around, the risk didn't pay off. The dress she chose was arguably one of her worst fashion looks. It had a very busy design, and while the blue hue looked amazing on her, the flowers and other parts of the patterns ruined it. Her large clutch purse was a bit too big and didn't help the outfit in any way.

But even with a not-so-great outfit, it's difficult to make Mansi look bad. Somehow, she managed to pull off the dress. But considering she was nominated for an award at the 2019 Daytime Emmys, we wish she had chosen an outfit that suited her better and really emphasized her natural beauty.