General Hospital's Kate Mansi Had A Rare Fashion Flop At The 2019 Emmy Awards
Kate Mansi has been a soap opera star for years. First, she was on "Days of Our Lives," and in the 2020s, she joined "General Hospital" for a period, leaving in early 2026. While fans of the actor are used to seeing her in her characters' style on screen, Mansi is quite the fashionista in her own life. She regularly shows off her fashion sense on social media, and any red carpet event she attends is an opportunity to flaunt amazing outfits. But like anyone else, every once in a while, Mansi has experienced a fashion flop. In fact, one of her biggest fails happened at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards.
Joining many of her soap opera colleagues (including a few who would also go on to leave "General Hospital"), Mansi dressed to impress for the awards show. She took a risk with her choice of dress, wearing a patterned blue halter gown with white, yellow, and brown in the details. But unfortunately, this time around, the risk didn't pay off. The dress she chose was arguably one of her worst fashion looks. It had a very busy design, and while the blue hue looked amazing on her, the flowers and other parts of the patterns ruined it. Her large clutch purse was a bit too big and didn't help the outfit in any way.
But even with a not-so-great outfit, it's difficult to make Mansi look bad. Somehow, she managed to pull off the dress. But considering she was nominated for an award at the 2019 Daytime Emmys, we wish she had chosen an outfit that suited her better and really emphasized her natural beauty.
Kate Mansi is usually on her A-game with fashion
Thankfully, pretty much any other time Kate Mansi attended the Daytime Emmy Awards, she absolutely wowed fans with her fashion. This was especially true the year she won for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. The former "Days of Our Lives" cast member took home the award for her acting as Abigail Deveraux in in 2017, and her dress was immaculate, to say the least.
Mansi was absolutely stunning at the event in a bright red gown. The dress had a halter neckline and a keyhole-style cutout down the front to her waistline. The skirt of the gown had some volume and movement to it that made it even more impactful. Mansi really let the dress take the focus, wearing minimal jewelry and her hair styled in an updo. It was honestly the perfect choice for her winning year. Even though there's no way Mansi could've known that she was going to win.
Outside of formal events, Mansi's fashion is usually just as chic and sophisticated. She regularly shows fans her outfits on Instagram, and she's not one to gatekeep if she has a good deal or recommendation. Take, for example, her classy denim tuxedo during an April 2026 visit to Napa Valley StreamFest. While it didn't quite reach icon status like Britney Spears' most famous denim look, many fans complimented her outfit, with one writing, "You rock a double denim better than anyone." We can't help but agree. While her 2019 Emmys dress is definitely a fashion fail that's hard to forget, we'd say Mansi's record for great looks over the years makes up for it.