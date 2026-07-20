Russell Crowe's Sizable Age Gap With His Girlfriend Has Caught Attention

Russell Crowe's girlfriend isn't a celebrity, so details about her life are hard to confirm. When Crowe's relationship with Britney Theriot came to light in 2020, their visible age difference immediately became a talking point. Initial reports listed her age as 30 back then, when the "Gladiator" star was 56. Later stories and social media posts from 2025 listed her age as 33 or even 32, widening the age gap between them to almost 30 years. "You have to be as rich as Russell Crowe to have a 32 year old girlfriend," a Facebook user snarked in 2025.

However, the media had her age wrong for the longest time. In November 2025, Crowe pointed out that Theriot is about a decade older than listed in most articles. "I have clarified this on many occasions but some people prefer the fiction. It is so ungentlemanly to do this, however, my lovely Britney is 42 years of age. I am 61," he wrote on X, revealing her to be 19 years his junior. While Crowe and Theriot's age difference is not as large as previously thought, they certainly are among celebrity couples with big age gaps. But male actors dating much younger women are nothing new in Hollywood, and many aren't shocked by such relationships.

Evidence of this was seen in the X thread below Crowe's clarification, where he received plenty of support from netizens. "Forever '33' what a lucky woman. Lol. Looks like all is happy. My best to you sir," an X user replied. Others showed empathy for his need to make justifications on personal matters. "Neither you nor your girlfriend has to justify for your love or the 'age gap' of 19 years," another defended. Whether he needs to or not, Crowe has clarified details of his relationship with Theriot more than once.