Ex-HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Resurfaces After Vanishing For A Month: 'Doing Whatever I Want'

Nicole Curtis has an update for anyone who's been wondering about her whereabouts. The former HGTV star recently returned to Instagram to address speculation regarding her absence after facing a lot of heat over her use of a racial slur. Alongside a photo of herself catching some sleep on a flight and a screenshot of a Nicki Swift article about what Curtis may have been up to lately, Curtis shared that she's been keeping busy with work and travel. "I've been doing whatever I want and I just woke up halfway across the world (had to post because they said I came back to social media)," she wrote in her first Instagram update since June 7.

Curtis, who is a mom to two boys and was never the same after her custody battle, said her busy schedule hasn't kept her from being fully present for her children. "Never missed a school event, a game or a holiday because of something called turn and burns," she added. "Any guesses where I'm headed now?" She also said fans wouldn't have to wait much longer to see the projects she's been working on in recent months. "And don't worry, I got the houses ready to show you – I just can't have my guys working during a heat advisory (I would – as you know, but I'm a different breed)."

On her Instagram Stories, Curtis revealed that she is currently in Greece to look into potential business projects. Since getting booted by HGTV, the "Rehab Addict" host has been making the most of her time away from TV, telling a fan who asked what was next for her in May, "I'll be letting you know very soon," adding, "For now, I'm a [stay-at-home mom] and it's been a lifelong dream of mine to be able to do this."