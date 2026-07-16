Ex-HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Resurfaces After Vanishing For A Month: 'Doing Whatever I Want'
Nicole Curtis has an update for anyone who's been wondering about her whereabouts. The former HGTV star recently returned to Instagram to address speculation regarding her absence after facing a lot of heat over her use of a racial slur. Alongside a photo of herself catching some sleep on a flight and a screenshot of a Nicki Swift article about what Curtis may have been up to lately, Curtis shared that she's been keeping busy with work and travel. "I've been doing whatever I want and I just woke up halfway across the world (had to post because they said I came back to social media)," she wrote in her first Instagram update since June 7.
Curtis, who is a mom to two boys and was never the same after her custody battle, said her busy schedule hasn't kept her from being fully present for her children. "Never missed a school event, a game or a holiday because of something called turn and burns," she added. "Any guesses where I'm headed now?" She also said fans wouldn't have to wait much longer to see the projects she's been working on in recent months. "And don't worry, I got the houses ready to show you – I just can't have my guys working during a heat advisory (I would – as you know, but I'm a different breed)."
On her Instagram Stories, Curtis revealed that she is currently in Greece to look into potential business projects. Since getting booted by HGTV, the "Rehab Addict" host has been making the most of her time away from TV, telling a fan who asked what was next for her in May, "I'll be letting you know very soon," adding, "For now, I'm a [stay-at-home mom] and it's been a lifelong dream of mine to be able to do this."
Nicole Curtis is moving on from her racial slur controversy
In February, HGTV announced that it was pulling the new season of "Rehab Addict" hours before it was scheduled to air after footage obtained by Radar Online showed Nicole Curtis using a racial slur. "HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of 'Rehab Addict,'" the network said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. (However, Curtis claims the video was actually taken in 2022 for a separate project she was working on.) "Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees — it does not align with the values of HGTV," the statement added. "Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms."
After the reality star was put on blast for making the racist comment, Curtis quickly issued an apology through her Instagram page and in a statement she sent to TMZ. First, she thanked HGTV for allowing her the opportunity to create "Rehab Addict." "It's been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn't on my career," stressed the host, saying she's taking the time to focus on her children and her community. She also denied the allegations of racism and apologized to those she had hurt by the incident.
Later, she claimed that someone (presumably an ex-boyfriend of hers) had leaked the footage following an alleged attempt to extort her for money. "4 years ago – I was not contracted to any network or show [...] "Any crew hired, paid by me, the footage is mine," Curtis said. "My crew didn't steal my footage... I own all my properties." Unfortunately, "Someone personal (not crew) had access, demanded $, I didn't pay — here we are."