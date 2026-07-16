Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Reveals She Wants A Man With 'Power' In Her Next Relationship

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, is officially over fairytale romances. The influencer and media personality spoke to Spiritual World on July 13, 2026, about what she's looking for in her next relationship. The conversation happened not long after Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot in a fairytale wonderland transformation of Madison Square Garden. Kelce and Nicole dated on and off for five years and ended things in 2022. A year later, he started dating Swift.

"I don't know if I believe in a perfect love story," Nicole told Spiritual World. "I'm grown now, you know what I mean?" After one of the most extravagant weddings of the year between the jock and the "Love Story" singer, it seems that Nicole is looking for something a little more grounded and has been for some time. On the "Behind the Likes" podcast in 2024, Nicole spoke about certain qualities she's looking for in her next partner. "I do think that I'm attracted to men in positions of power. I also think that those types of men are attracted to me," she said. "So, I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer."