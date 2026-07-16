Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Reveals She Wants A Man With 'Power' In Her Next Relationship
Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, is officially over fairytale romances. The influencer and media personality spoke to Spiritual World on July 13, 2026, about what she's looking for in her next relationship. The conversation happened not long after Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot in a fairytale wonderland transformation of Madison Square Garden. Kelce and Nicole dated on and off for five years and ended things in 2022. A year later, he started dating Swift.
"I don't know if I believe in a perfect love story," Nicole told Spiritual World. "I'm grown now, you know what I mean?" After one of the most extravagant weddings of the year between the jock and the "Love Story" singer, it seems that Nicole is looking for something a little more grounded and has been for some time. On the "Behind the Likes" podcast in 2024, Nicole spoke about certain qualities she's looking for in her next partner. "I do think that I'm attracted to men in positions of power. I also think that those types of men are attracted to me," she said. "So, I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer."
It's a love story baby, let's get real
While Kayla Nicole once gave her relationship with Travis Kelce another chance, she is now done dating athletes and would prefer to be court-side as a fan, not as someone's girlfriend. Beyond her changed perspective on who she wants to date, it seems that her perspective has also changed when it comes to love in general. When opening up to Spiritual World about her thoughts on love, Nicole kept it serious. "Love is hard, love is a choice every day, choosing the same person. ... It takes a lot of hard work. So I don't even know if I need perfection; I just need real."
As for Kelce and Taylor Swift, reality and fairytale romance appear to coexist. The Kelce-Swift wedding was nothing short of magical, with Swift walking down the aisle to a version of her own song, "Love Story." Let's not look past the reported combined 40 minutes of vows, including some of Swift's vows being sung. It's difficult not to compare the wedding to a Disney princess movie, which many would say is as far from reality as ever. To our knowledge, there were no talking animals present. Either way, it seems Nicole wants her next relationship to be quite the opposite of what Kelce and Swift share.