Giada De Laurentiis' Ex-Husband Vanished From The Spotlight: What Happened To Todd Thompson?
Giada De Laurentiis met her ex-husband, Todd Thompson, when she was 19, well before she shot to prominence with her Food Network show. She went on to become a famous name in the culinary world, while Todd built a successful career as a fashion designer working with big names, like Anthropologie. But he was never a celebrity and naturally retreated from the spotlight after his divorce from De Laurentiis in 2014. Now, he appears to have stepped away from designing and is focused on his and De Laurentiis' daughter, Jade Marie De Laurentiis Thompson.
In the bio of his now-deleted X account (via Mashed), Todd suggested he no longer worked as a fashion designer. "Dad, retired Clothing Designer/Manufacturer, Foodie, Sports, Car and music enthusiast," it read. Instead, he seems to have made Jade his priority. As with his old X account, his parental status is the first thing you see on his Instagram. "I am a Dad, Godfather and Frankie's BFF," his bio reads. As seen in the 2021 picture below, Todd often shows off his strong bond with Jade. "Happy Father's Day! I am so Proud and Happy to be her Dad she made me Breakfast, Picnic Lunch and Dinner," he captioned the Instagram post.
In the comments section of that post, Todd later shared that he and his family had been among the celebrities who lost their homes in the devastating California wildfires of January 2025. "Just relooked at this post in November 2025. The pictures are of Jade and I in our home that burned down," he commented. So, while he vanished from the public eye, he stays close enough to it as he continues to co-parent with De Laurentiis.
Giada De Laurentiis is still close with Todd Thompson
In May 2026, Giada De Laurentiis and Todd Thompson came together for their daughter's high school graduation (seen above). But it doesn't take a big event for the exes to reunite. Todd often shares snippets of low-key events that feature De Laurentiis on his social media, showing they often spend time together with Jade Marie De Laurentiis Thompson. They were both pictured in a July 2024 Instagram photo taken when they went to pick up Jade from theater camp, with Todd watching one of her musicals with De Laurentiis and her partner Shane Farley.
De Laurentiis also shared a photo of the three from the occasion, noting how grateful she was for the experience. "Soo proud of our girl & so special to watch her do what she loves," he captioned the Instagram post. A few months earlier, Todd shared another picture of the three together after another of Jade's musical performances. They also support Jane outside of school functions. In November 2023, Todd and Jade stopped for a special breakfast at Pronto by Giada, De Laurentiis' restaurant.
Divorce is never easy, but De Laurentiis and Todd vowed to stay friends as they set out to raise their daughter as co-parents. "Our focus on the future and overwhelming desire for our family's happiness has given us the strength to move forward on separate, yet always connected paths. Todd and I share a beautiful daughter and a lifetime of great memories that we both treasure more than anything," she wrote in her Facebook announcement of the split in December 2014. It certainly looks like they stayed true to their promise.