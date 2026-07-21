Giada De Laurentiis' Ex-Husband Vanished From The Spotlight: What Happened To Todd Thompson?

Giada De Laurentiis met her ex-husband, Todd Thompson, when she was 19, well before she shot to prominence with her Food Network show. She went on to become a famous name in the culinary world, while Todd built a successful career as a fashion designer working with big names, like Anthropologie. But he was never a celebrity and naturally retreated from the spotlight after his divorce from De Laurentiis in 2014. Now, he appears to have stepped away from designing and is focused on his and De Laurentiis' daughter, Jade Marie De Laurentiis Thompson.

In the bio of his now-deleted X account (via Mashed), Todd suggested he no longer worked as a fashion designer. "Dad, retired Clothing Designer/Manufacturer, Foodie, Sports, Car and music enthusiast," it read. Instead, he seems to have made Jade his priority. As with his old X account, his parental status is the first thing you see on his Instagram. "I am a Dad, Godfather and Frankie's BFF," his bio reads. As seen in the 2021 picture below, Todd often shows off his strong bond with Jade. "Happy Father's Day! I am so Proud and Happy to be her Dad she made me Breakfast, Picnic Lunch and Dinner," he captioned the Instagram post.

In the comments section of that post, Todd later shared that he and his family had been among the celebrities who lost their homes in the devastating California wildfires of January 2025. "Just relooked at this post in November 2025. The pictures are of Jade and I in our home that burned down," he commented. So, while he vanished from the public eye, he stays close enough to it as he continues to co-parent with De Laurentiis.