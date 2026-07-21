Patricia Arquette's Only Daughter Grew Up To Be Gorgeous Like Her Mom
The public hasn't seen much of Patricia Arquette's daughter, Harlow Jane — until now. Harlow, whom Patricia welcomed with "Deep Blue Sea" actor Thomas Jane in February 2003, made her acting debut in the 2015 miniseries "Texas Rising," though she remained relatively unknown until landing the part of Jennifer Garner's daughter in the 2026 Peacock series "The Five-Star Weekend." And the little girl who we sometimes got glimpses of at red carpet events (seen above in 2015) grew up to be gorgeous just like her famous mom.
As the picture below shows, Harlow is an Arquette through and through. Posing next to her mother in November 2024, we can see that Harlow's resemblance to Patricia is striking. For starters, she has the "Boyhood" actor's gorgeous high cheek bones and facial structure. She also has Patricia's tight-lip smile and expressive, narrow eyes. However, she has dark brown hair and eyebrows, unlike her blond mother. In that regard, she takes after other members of the Arquette family, including her famous uncle David Arquette and his daughter with Courteney Cox, Coco Arquette.
Harlow's transformation has stunned social media users who remember her as a girl. "What a beautiful young woman you've become," an Instagram user commented under a June 2026 post. In an April 2026 post in which Harlow shared a picture of herself planting a kiss on Patricia's cheek, another fan raved about the duo. "You and your mama are so beautiful," the netizen gushed. Harlow certainly has a great mentor and example in Patricia, who only gets better with age.
Harlow Jane once played a young Patricia Arquette
Harlow Jane's resemblance to Patricia Arquette was once put to good use. In 2023, Arquette's daughter portrayed a young version of her mother's character in the Apple TV comedy "High Desert." Even though they look strikingly alike, they went the extra mile to ensure they nailed the look down to the smallest details. "I went to my dentist and I had him put these artificial teeth over my teeth. My mom has very specific teeth," Jane told People.
Sharing a character with her mother was a unique experience for her, especially since it was one of her earliest roles. "I had a pretty good understanding of how she would be or how she would maybe act at that age or in that kind of situation," she said. "But it was weird, because it was her through the eyes of a different character, but it was also my character." As difficult as it was to separate all the components, that complexity was part of why the showrunners wanted Jane for the role in the first place.
Jane didn't originally seek out the "High Desert" part, though. When she went with Arquette to Palm Springs for the series, the writers and creators were stunned. She landed the part right after her audition. "She really knows how to play me. She knows when I'm hurt, when I'm angry... And she did a great job," Arquette told PBS' "To the Contrary with Bonnie Erbé" in 2023. It looks like the next generation of the famous Arquette family has what it takes to keep the legacy alive.