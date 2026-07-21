Patricia Arquette's Only Daughter Grew Up To Be Gorgeous Like Her Mom

The public hasn't seen much of Patricia Arquette's daughter, Harlow Jane — until now. Harlow, whom Patricia welcomed with "Deep Blue Sea" actor Thomas Jane in February 2003, made her acting debut in the 2015 miniseries "Texas Rising," though she remained relatively unknown until landing the part of Jennifer Garner's daughter in the 2026 Peacock series "The Five-Star Weekend." And the little girl who we sometimes got glimpses of at red carpet events (seen above in 2015) grew up to be gorgeous just like her famous mom.

As the picture below shows, Harlow is an Arquette through and through. Posing next to her mother in November 2024, we can see that Harlow's resemblance to Patricia is striking. For starters, she has the "Boyhood" actor's gorgeous high cheek bones and facial structure. She also has Patricia's tight-lip smile and expressive, narrow eyes. However, she has dark brown hair and eyebrows, unlike her blond mother. In that regard, she takes after other members of the Arquette family, including her famous uncle David Arquette and his daughter with Courteney Cox, Coco Arquette.

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Harlow's transformation has stunned social media users who remember her as a girl. "What a beautiful young woman you've become," an Instagram user commented under a June 2026 post. In an April 2026 post in which Harlow shared a picture of herself planting a kiss on Patricia's cheek, another fan raved about the duo. "You and your mama are so beautiful," the netizen gushed. Harlow certainly has a great mentor and example in Patricia, who only gets better with age.