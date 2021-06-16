Courteney Cox's Stunning Daughter Has Us Doing A Double Take

"Friends" star Courteney Cox is as beautiful as ever; it's hard to believe that she's the mom of a teenage daughter. Cox's daughter Coco Arquette just turned 17, and she's a stunning young woman who looks so much like her mom! Even though Coco's mom and her dad David Arquette are divorced, their relationship is friendly, and they work with each other to co-parent Coco.

Arquette told Yahoo! Entertainment (via Us Weekly), "We've just been really open and supportive of each other. We never went head-to-head, [or] battled each other, through the process of divorce and through the process of raising our kid. So it's made for a friendship and relationship that is out of respect."

In a 2016 interview with Bear Grylls (per Goal Cast), Cox talked about co-parenting Coco. She said, "I mean, as divorces go, I would say it's one of the better ones. We're good co-parents together."

Keep reading to find out more about Cox's lookalike daughter Coco!