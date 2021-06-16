Courteney Cox's Stunning Daughter Has Us Doing A Double Take
"Friends" star Courteney Cox is as beautiful as ever; it's hard to believe that she's the mom of a teenage daughter. Cox's daughter Coco Arquette just turned 17, and she's a stunning young woman who looks so much like her mom! Even though Coco's mom and her dad David Arquette are divorced, their relationship is friendly, and they work with each other to co-parent Coco.
Arquette told Yahoo! Entertainment (via Us Weekly), "We've just been really open and supportive of each other. We never went head-to-head, [or] battled each other, through the process of divorce and through the process of raising our kid. So it's made for a friendship and relationship that is out of respect."
In a 2016 interview with Bear Grylls (per Goal Cast), Cox talked about co-parenting Coco. She said, "I mean, as divorces go, I would say it's one of the better ones. We're good co-parents together."
Keep reading to find out more about Cox's lookalike daughter Coco!
Courteney Cox's daughter Coco is her mini-me
Courteney Cox posted a sweet Instagram post to wish her daughter Coco Arquette a happy 17th birthday, and fans were shocked by the photo! CoCo looks so much like her famous mom; she's basically her mini-me. Cox's Instagram caption said, "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much."
In 2015, Cox told The Washington Post that the acting bug bit her daughter, explaining, "She's so good, it's haunting. I think she'll be an actor-slash-singer of some sort. But I don't want to rush that." The "Friends" star told the outlet that Coco performed at her dad's wedding to Christina McLarty and that her daughter has an amazing singing voice. "She's a really good singer. I don't know where she got it from."
According to Gossip Cop, Coco's godmother Jennifer Aniston posted an Instagram Story with two photos of Coco to wish her a happy day. Aniston captioned, "Happy Birthday my sweet Cocolicious! Godmama LOVES you." Aw!
We have no doubt we'll be seeing more of Coco as she undertakes her career in acting like her folks.