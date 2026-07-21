HGTV's Jonathan Scott & His Ex-Girlfriend Had A Bigger Age Gap Than We Knew

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard that Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel got engaged. Before they found each other, the "Property Brothers" co-host was married to a former flight coordinator, Kelsy Ully, though their marriage lasted only two years. Between his first marriage and engagement to the "New Girl" star, Scott was in a relationship with television producer Jacinta Kuznetsov (pictured above right), with whom he shared a much larger age gap than most HGTV fans might have realized. According to Kuznetsov, she and Scott were at a charity event in 2015 when he came up and introduced himself to her after spotting her across the room.

While Scott and Deschanel seemed pretty smitten after their sweet first encounter on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" late-night segment in 2019, it wasn't love at first sight for Kuznetsov. "I was just kind of taking a breather to the side, and he said something along the lines of, 'Oh is this where they stick the troublemakers?'" the Canadian beauty, who is 10 years Scott's junior, recalled to People. "I just sort of, like, shrugged him off, and was like, 'Yeah, I guess.'" But after Scott found her on social media, where they kept in touch for four months, Kuznetsov eventually came around and agreed to give the HGTV star a chance. "It turned out to be the beginning of something truly special," gushed Scott to People.

The two made no secret of wanting to tie the knot and start their own family. "We definitely want to get married and have kids, but we're just finding joy in our relationship and still learning about each other as well," Scott told the magazine in 2017. They'd only been seeing each other for over a year, after all, but Scott stressed he didn't want to delay the inevitable. But alas, life had other plans for the couple.