Leonardo DiCaprio Hated This Line In Titanic, But Fans Were Totally Obsessed

From "I want you to draw me like one of your French girls," to "A woman's heart is a deep ocean of secrets," 1997's "Titanic" is full of quotable lines. But "I'm the king of the world!" may be the line that has had the most impact among fans, who are still obsessed with it today. And for good reason! The beloved line was shouted by Leonardo DiCaprio as his character, Jack Dawson, celebrated maneuvering his way onto the ocean liner, which would sink only hours later. Completely unaware of his doomed fate, Dawson was filled with unbridled joy, which transferred onto fans. DiCaprio, however, didn't fall in love with the dialogue right away.

Director James Cameron revealed DiCaprio's reluctance when discussing how the line was actually improvised. "I had tried this and we had tried that, tried this line and that line and it was just coming up snake eyes," Cameron shared with ET in 2019. He continued, "And I said, 'Alright, I've got one for you. Just say, 'I'm the king of the world,' and just spread your arms out wide and just be in the moment and just love it and just celebrate it and love it.'"

Instead of immediately adhering to Cameron's request, the "Titanic" cast member replied with "What?" Cameron countered, "You've got to sell it! ... 'Just f***ing sell it.'" Suffice to say, DiCaprio definitely sold it in the end! That said, the line probably hasn't grown much on him in the years since "Titanic" was released (and the reason is surprising).