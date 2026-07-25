3 Child Stars From The '70s Who Lost Their Fortune

The 1970s introduced television and movie audiences to a new generation of child stars who seemed destined for lifelong success. Many became household names before they were even old enough to drive, landing leading roles, appearing on magazine covers, and earning paychecks that most of us could only dream about. But behind the scenes, fame at such a young age didn't always come with financial security. In fact, several former child stars from the '70s have watched their fortunes disappear over time. While some eventually found ways to rebuild, others never fully recovered from the financial losses they experienced after the spotlight faded.

The stories behind those fortunes are often far more complicated than they first appear. Some actors saw their finances unravel after years of personal and professional challenges, while others, like Gary Coleman, became embroiled in highly publicized disputes over the money they earned as children. Their experiences serve as reminders that early success doesn't always guarantee long-term stability, especially in Hollywood. Here's a look at three child stars from the 1970s who lost the fortunes they worked so hard to earn.