3 Child Stars From The '70s Who Lost Their Fortune
The 1970s introduced television and movie audiences to a new generation of child stars who seemed destined for lifelong success. Many became household names before they were even old enough to drive, landing leading roles, appearing on magazine covers, and earning paychecks that most of us could only dream about. But behind the scenes, fame at such a young age didn't always come with financial security. In fact, several former child stars from the '70s have watched their fortunes disappear over time. While some eventually found ways to rebuild, others never fully recovered from the financial losses they experienced after the spotlight faded.
The stories behind those fortunes are often far more complicated than they first appear. Some actors saw their finances unravel after years of personal and professional challenges, while others, like Gary Coleman, became embroiled in highly publicized disputes over the money they earned as children. Their experiences serve as reminders that early success doesn't always guarantee long-term stability, especially in Hollywood. Here's a look at three child stars from the 1970s who lost the fortunes they worked so hard to earn.
Erin Moran fell on hard times after Happy Days
Actress Erin Moran found success in Hollywood when she inked a deal to star in "Happy Days." She starred in 239 episodes of the beloved sitcom before it went off the air. In the years that followed, Moran had a hard time making ends meet. Sure, she had about a dozen additional credits to her name, but she wasn't earning enough to live. In 2010, Moran and her husband, Steve Fleischmann, were forced to move into his mother's trailer after they foreclosed on their California home, according to the Daily Mail.
In April 2011, Moran and four other members of the "Happy Days" cast sued CBS and Paramount, alleging they had not received the merchandising and licensing royalties they were owed. The breach-of-contract lawsuit sought $10 million in damages and ultimately awarded each of the cast members $65,000, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The money wasn't enough for Moran and her husband, however, and they moved into a Super 8 motel in Corydon, Indiana, by 2012. "She told me how depressed and upset she was, mostly that she'd lost all her money," Amanda Richard, a bartender at O'Charley's bar and restaurant near the motel, told People magazine. The next few years were equally challenging for Moran and Fleischmann, who never financially recovered. Moran died in 2017 at the age of 56. An autopsy revealed that she had stage 4 cancer.
Willie Aames was 'virtually homeless' for a period of time
You probably recognize Willie Aames from the '70s sitcom "Eight Is Enough" or from "Charles in Charge." And while it seemed as though his future was bright, he went through a rough period. "At the very peak [of 'Eight Is Enough'] I was making a little over a million dollars a year," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2009 (via Paramount Press Express). "Then suddenly there was no job, no bank account, no wife, no child. I never dreamt it could happen that fast. I found myself virtually homeless. I stayed with friends when I could, slept in parking garages or slept in the park. It was shameful. I remember laying underneath the bushes thinking, 'Is this how it turns out? Is this how my life really turns out?'" he recalled.
Aames fought to get himself to higher ground, becoming a financial advisor in an effort to help others avoid his own mistakes. He also served as a cruise ship director for Oceania Cruises for about six years and would often joke with guests when he introduced himself with lines like, "Hi, I'm your favorite ex-teen idol," according to Huff Post. In 2015, Aames made a return to Hollywood, starring in the TV movie "Harvest Moon." He's taken on a variety of other projects since and landed a role in "Armageddon Road" in 2026.
Gary Coleman filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the '90s
Gary Coleman is best known for playing Arnold Jackson on "Diff'rent Strokes." He reportedly earned a whopping $100,000 per episode of the show, and he became a millionaire at a very young age. Over the years, however, Coleman spent a lot of his money on medical bills due to a congenital kidney disease known as nephritis – a condition that he was born with. In addition to his medical expenses, Coleman also ran into problems with his adoptive parents, who were accused of improperly handling his finances. He filed a lawsuit against them in 1989 and was later awarded about $1.28 million in a settlement, but it wasn't enough to keep Coleman above water.
While he managed to land roles throughout the '80s and '90s, Coleman ended up losing all of his money and filing for bankruptcy in 1999 after racking up more than $70,000 in debt. At the time, he spoke with the media outside of a Los Angeles Federal Courthouse. "Absolutely everything was tried and done before what I always felt would be an eventuality," he said, according to the Chicago Tribune. Although this was a step in the right direction that allowed Coleman an opportunity to get back on his feet, an unfortunate accident cut his life short. In 2010, the actor died after suffering an intracranial hemorrhage from a fall at his home in Utah. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Coleman's net worth was $75,000 at the time of his death.