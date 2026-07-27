Erin Krakow & Danica McKellar Both Had A Fashion Flop At A 2017 Hallmark Event

Hallmark stars Erin Krakow and Danica McKellar did not appear to hire stylists when they attended an event for the network in August 2017, as they both fell victim to fashion flops. At the premiere of Hallmark's "Garage Sale Mystery" movie, the pair were seen posing together on the red carpet. McKellar opted for a peach-colored dress that had an off-the-shoulder look and a ruffled top. The loose-fitting number had an asymmetrical neckline, and her left arm was tucked into the ruffled top. She accessorized with a large pendant necklace that had tassels, along with matching silver bracelets and hoop earrings.

Fans who follow her closely know McKellar has a career outside acting as a mathematician and author, and it appeared that her head was far from Hollywood as she put together her red carpet ensemble. While it was cute, it looked more suited for a summer beach party than a movie premiere. Years earlier, "The Wonder Years" actor spoke about her evolving style. "I tend to have a lot more fun with fashion now, mixing the latest trends with my own ideas," she told Seventeen in July 2007. That seemed to still be the case a decade later.

Paul Archuleta & Paul Archuleta/Getty

At the same event, Krakow also didn't appear red carpet ready. The "When Calls the Heart" star chose an emerald green lace minidress. It was sleeveless with a high neckline. Krakow's short dress had a very high hemline that showcased her legs as she posed for photos. She accessorized with a white purse. Similar to McKellar's misfire, the green dress not only looked ill-suited for the occasion, but it was also unflattering on Krakow's frame. The "It Was Always You" actor's outfit could have benefitted from some tailoring. Later, they were both able to show off their eyes for style.