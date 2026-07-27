Erin Krakow & Danica McKellar Both Had A Fashion Flop At A 2017 Hallmark Event
Hallmark stars Erin Krakow and Danica McKellar did not appear to hire stylists when they attended an event for the network in August 2017, as they both fell victim to fashion flops. At the premiere of Hallmark's "Garage Sale Mystery" movie, the pair were seen posing together on the red carpet. McKellar opted for a peach-colored dress that had an off-the-shoulder look and a ruffled top. The loose-fitting number had an asymmetrical neckline, and her left arm was tucked into the ruffled top. She accessorized with a large pendant necklace that had tassels, along with matching silver bracelets and hoop earrings.
Fans who follow her closely know McKellar has a career outside acting as a mathematician and author, and it appeared that her head was far from Hollywood as she put together her red carpet ensemble. While it was cute, it looked more suited for a summer beach party than a movie premiere. Years earlier, "The Wonder Years" actor spoke about her evolving style. "I tend to have a lot more fun with fashion now, mixing the latest trends with my own ideas," she told Seventeen in July 2007. That seemed to still be the case a decade later.
At the same event, Krakow also didn't appear red carpet ready. The "When Calls the Heart" star chose an emerald green lace minidress. It was sleeveless with a high neckline. Krakow's short dress had a very high hemline that showcased her legs as she posed for photos. She accessorized with a white purse. Similar to McKellar's misfire, the green dress not only looked ill-suited for the occasion, but it was also unflattering on Krakow's frame. The "It Was Always You" actor's outfit could have benefitted from some tailoring. Later, they were both able to show off their eyes for style.
Both actors made fashion choices that stood out
Even though she left the Hallmark Channel, Danica McKellar continued making family-friendly fare when she joined the Great American Family Channel. The untold truth about McKellar was that doing that type of programming allowed her to find some freedom. Speaking to Fox News in April 2026, McKellar discussed how aging had influenced her fashion. She said she was glad to not be considered "a sex symbol in my 50s," but that didn't mean she never took chances or showed off her figure. "I mean, I still want to put cute dresses on and look attractive and work out and show off my abs here and there or whatever, but it's not the ideal of Hollywood, and I don't feel like I need to try to do that," she told the outlet.
A couple of months earlier, the "A Cinderella Christmas Ball" star was able to showcase her style sensibilities and fit physique when she attended the Movieguide Awards in February 2026. McKellar rocked a satin magenta dress that was strapless with an asymmetrical neckline and a large slit on the side that allowed her to show off her legs.
Meanwhile, her former Hallmark co-worker Erin Krakow had been putting her style stamp both on and off-screen. When Krakow's Elizabeth married Daniel Lissing's Jack Thornton in 'When Calls the Heart,' she was the one who handpicked the wedding dress for the shoot. "Fun fact, I was in New York, and I went to the Kleinfeld sample sale room and bought Elizabeth's wedding dress from Season 5," she told Swooon in February 2025. "I lugged this dress back to Vancouver, and Barbara, our incredible costume designer, she tweaked it and adjusted things to make it more period accurate," Krakow recalled.