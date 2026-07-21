Not Kylie & Timothée: The Most PDA-Packed Couple At The 2026 World Cup Was A Total Surprise
Somewhat shockingly, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were overshadowed by another hot celebrity couple at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Yes, really! Although Jenner and Chalamet pack on the PDA more than the average A-list couple (and they were spotted kissing during the World Cup final), another popular pair edged them out this year. It was none other than Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, who attended several games and, as you can see in the photos below, did not let the cameras stop their love fest during Spain and Belgium's July 10 matchup.
In the shot on the left, de Ramon hung onto her actor boyfriend's every word as he spoke, while looking up at him adoringly. Unfortunately, it's impossible to know just what captured her attention so fiercely, but it's clear that, even with the dark shades she was wearing, the jewelry designer's eyes were full of love. Of course, Pitt returned the same affection and then some. The second shot of the couple featured the Oscar winner and de Ramon sharing a quick smooch amid the sea of cheering fans. The "Mrs. & Mrs. Smith" star held her close as she wrapped her arms around his waist. And this isn't even the first time they showed PDA at a sports event either.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were also super lovey dovey at the French Open
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon also spread the love at the French Open, which was held in early June 2026. The photogenic celebrity couple showed up to the tennis tournament wearing outfits that just screamed wealth. But what was more interesting than their chic fashion sense was the adorable PDA they displayed during the match. As you can see above, Pitt and de Ramon tuned out the whole world as they prioritized connection during the game. The jewelry designer lovingly reached back to grab her hunky boyfriend's thigh, as Pitt held onto her shoulders and nuzzled her head with his chin.
After spending the first few years of their relationship flying under the radar, the A-listers' PDA may feel a bit jarring. But it's not a part of some elaborate scheme to drum up attention, despite the curious optics at times. The "Fight Club" star denied that he and de Ramon's appearance at the 2024 British Grand Prix was a PR stunt. "No, dude, it's not that calculated," Pitt clarified in a May 2025 interview with GQ. "If you're living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve." Well, that's us told!