Not Kylie & Timothée: The Most PDA-Packed Couple At The 2026 World Cup Was A Total Surprise

Somewhat shockingly, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were overshadowed by another hot celebrity couple at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Yes, really! Although Jenner and Chalamet pack on the PDA more than the average A-list couple (and they were spotted kissing during the World Cup final), another popular pair edged them out this year. It was none other than Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, who attended several games and, as you can see in the photos below, did not let the cameras stop their love fest during Spain and Belgium's July 10 matchup.

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In the shot on the left, de Ramon hung onto her actor boyfriend's every word as he spoke, while looking up at him adoringly. Unfortunately, it's impossible to know just what captured her attention so fiercely, but it's clear that, even with the dark shades she was wearing, the jewelry designer's eyes were full of love. Of course, Pitt returned the same affection and then some. The second shot of the couple featured the Oscar winner and de Ramon sharing a quick smooch amid the sea of cheering fans. The "Mrs. & Mrs. Smith" star held her close as she wrapped her arms around his waist. And this isn't even the first time they showed PDA at a sports event either.