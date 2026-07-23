What You Didn't Know About Matt Damon's Gorgeous Stepdaughter, Alexia Barroso
When Matt Damon met Luciana Barroso at a bar in Miami in 2003, she already had a child. Alexia Barroso was only 4, and Luciana let "The Odyssey" star know that she was her priority. Damon had no issues with that at all. On the contrary, he admired her values. "Some guys might have been different, they might think it's complicated, but for him it wasn't," Luciana told Vogue Australia in 2018. More than two decades have passed, and Damon has developed a father-daughter relationship with Alexia.
Given that Damon and his wife keep their family away from the spotlight, it is unsurprising that Alexia keeps a low profile. But she has taken an interest in her father's profession, albeit more prominently behind the scenes. While she had a minor role in the 2011 film "We Bought a Zoo" alongside Damon, her acting credits ended there. Instead, she has since turned her attention to cinematography, working on several of her father's films, including "The Last Duel" and "The Instigators."
A graduate of New York City's The New School, Alexia is also a talented photographer and production assistant, having worked as a camera loader for Netflix and as a directors photographer for Paramount+. Damon is proud of the eldest of four daughters for carving her own path and finding her own ways to leave a mark in the industry. "She's done about 12 movies," he told E! News in July 2026. "[She's] worked on the camera team all over the world." Alexia wasn't born into Hollywood, but she has found her passion thanks to Damon falling in love with her bartender mother.
Alexia Barroso takes a strong interest in Matt Damon's work
Matt Damon doesn't see Alexia Barroso as anything but his own daughter. The two are very close, and that shows in how much interest she takes in his work. Alexia often uses her photography skills to capture her father and his co-workers in candid shots. And she also uses her social media to proudly promote Damon's films. "Go check out the movie 'The Rip!' Watching the movie will help give all members of cast and crew a one-time bonus if the film performs well! Also, it's a good time!" she captioned a January 2026 Instagram carousel featuring photos she took of Damon, Ben Affleck, and director Joe Carnahan.
In a subsequent post, she shared portraits she took of some of the other stars of the film to further promote it. "Go watch these amazing people in 'The Rip' on Netflix," she wrote. But at home, Alexia is a hard critic who seeks to give Damon honest opinions. And that's true for her father's friends and colleagues as well. When Damon was filming "The Great Wall" in China in 2016, he took Alexia with him, where she watched HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones" alongside her father's costar, Pedro Pascal.
She loved it, a reaction Pascal received with pride given her strictness. "It was really cool to see her watch it," he told People in 2017 (via Yahoo!). "She's a hard critic, though. She's very, very sharp, like her mom and dad. And that she approved was the biggest stamp of approval I could've ever gotten."