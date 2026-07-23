The View Wardrobe Budget Is Reportedly Down To 'Wendy Williams-Type Show' Levels

There have been cutbacks on "The View" both to the pocketbooks of the hosts and to their designer wardrobes. According to a report from Page Six, all of the hosts have endured pay cuts since the show's new season in September 2025. That includes all six headliners: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Goldberg, who is the longest-tenured on the show, makes somewhere in the mid-seven-figure range. Meanwhile, Griffin is a zero short of her co-host and makes significantly less, in the mid-six-figure range. A source told the outlet that Griffin angled for a raise, but ABC refused.

The pay cuts obviously ruffled some feathers, but an insider told Page Six that the women of "The View" were really flustered about the overhaul to the wardrobe budget. "They're all mad because they were all wearing really expensive designer clothes, and now it's the same budget of a Wendy Williams-type show versus a marquee daytime show," the source said on July 22. "They keep downsizing and downsizing and downsizing," they added. The publication also mentioned other budgetary changes, such as relocating where the show was filmed.

A couple of years earlier, drama happened behind-the-scenes of "The View" when the ABC studios were relocated. The move took place in August 2024 and cost $10 million, as reported by The U.S. Sun. That happened as the network laid off 150 people, but it built "The View" a new set. It appeared to be a hefty price tag, but cost-cutting measures were employed, which reportedly led to Goldberg complaining. "It's so small, and she doesn't have her own bathroom," an insider told The U.S. Sun. Even though Goldberg had reportedly considered quitting "The View" over a past suspension, she revealed her reason for staying.