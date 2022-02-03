Whoopi Goldberg Reportedly Considering Quitting The View Over Suspension

Tensions are running high between Whoopi Goldberg and her longtime employer. Goldberg has appeared on the hit daytime series "The View" since 2005. In a place that has had so much turnover through the years, the actor's tenure there is rather impressive. But Goldberg's comments on an episode of the series have left many people feeling upset. It all started with a discussion about Maus when Goldberg boldly stated that she believed the Holocaust was not about race. "The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let's talk about it for what it is," Goldberg quipped, per The Hollywood Reporter. "It's how people treat each other. It doesn't matter if you're Black or white, Jews, it's each other."

Following the backlash, Goldberg issued an apology for her actions. "On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both," the star tweeted. "I stand corrected. The Jewish people around the world have always had my support, and that will never waiver." She also shared that she was sorry for any hurt she may have caused. Prior to the tweet, Goldberg also apologized on Stephen Colbert's show.

For some, however, the apologies may be too little too late. ABC suspended Goldberg from the show, and ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced that the suspension would last two weeks. Now, it's Goldberg who feels like the network has let her down.