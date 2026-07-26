David Duchovny's Only Daughter Grew Up To Be Stunning Like Her Mom

The little girl who often accompanied David Duchovny and Téa Leoni to high-profile events throughout the aughts is a full-blown adult. And she grew up to be gorgeous just like her famous mother. Born on April 24, 1999, West Duchovny has blossomed into a talented actor in her own right. With two good-looking parents, West's chances of turning out to be a beauty were pretty high. And indeed she got some of her famous parents' best traits, though she takes after Leoni more strongly.

In July 2026, West showed the strong resemblance at the premiere of "The Five-Star Weekend," the Peacock miniseries based on the 2023 Elin Hilderbrand novel of the same name in which she stars as the daughter of Chloë Sevigny's character. As seen in the picture from the event below, West has Leoni's prominent cheekbones and strong jawline, in addition to having her mother's smile. She's also a blond, blue-eyed beauty like "The Family Man" actor. On the other hand, she has "The X Files" actor's feline eyes and strong nose. Combined, West's striking features make her stand out.

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Unsurprisingly, West often gets comments on her socials about her resemblance to Leoni. "Beautiful West you look like your beautiful Mum," an Instagram user commented in a December 2025 post. Others also think she subtly takes inspiration from her mother's style from her own youth. "You're in your young Téa bob era! & we are here for it!!!!" another netizen wrote in a January 2026 post. As it turns out, West seems to be totally okay with the comparisons.