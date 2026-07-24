Richard Gere's Wife Isn't Stressing Over His Buzzy New Role: 'Knows Exactly Who She's Married To'
Richard Gere will be performing alongside Diana Silvers in the upcoming Edward Zwick film, "Asymmetry," and his wife, Alejandra Silva, isn't the least bit threatened. The film, based on a novel of the same name, follows the passionate age-gap relationship between renowned author Ezra (Gere) and young editorial assistant Alice (Silvers). Based on the cute photos released from the set, it seems that Gere and Silvers are bound to have some more steamy, intimate moments throughout the film. Silva, however, isn't concerned and, in fact, is proud of her husband of eight years.
A source revealed to Closer Weekly that "Alejandra is thrilled that Richard is getting the chance to work on this exciting project. She isn't the least bit threatened, if anything, she's proud of him." The romantic on-set photos between Gere and Silvers are a testament to their talent as actors, but of course, aren't based on anything real. "She knows exactly who she's married to," the source explained, "and she trusts him completely so any talk about her being jealous is just talk." It seems that Gere, who was previously married to Carey Lowell, can do his job without worrying about making Silva upset.
Richard and Alejandra's age-gap didn't keep them apart
Like many age-gap stories, "Asymmetry" is already facing its fair share of criticism. Richard Gere is 76 years old, while his on-screen love interest, Diana Silvers, is only 28. When the behind-the-scenes footage made its way online, TikTok users had a lot to say. One commented, "That's ridiculous. It literally looks like a grandfather with his granddaughter. Another commenter shared the same sentiment, saying, "I wanna be sick! He's 50 years older than her. Why are we pushing this."
The critically acclaimed 2018 novel written by Lisa Halliday upon which the movie is based is said to be partially inspired by her real-life romance with the much older author Philip Roth. Richard Gere might relate to the source material as he's in a real-life, rather large, age-gap relationship himself. Gere is 34 years older than Alejandra Silva, but that didn't put a stop to their romance. The two had known each other for nearly a decade before dating. Silva recalled to Hola! (via People) the spark she felt when the two first met all those years ago: "Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other. I'm not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there's such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear."