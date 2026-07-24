Richard Gere's Wife Isn't Stressing Over His Buzzy New Role: 'Knows Exactly Who She's Married To'

Richard Gere will be performing alongside Diana Silvers in the upcoming Edward Zwick film, "Asymmetry," and his wife, Alejandra Silva, isn't the least bit threatened. The film, based on a novel of the same name, follows the passionate age-gap relationship between renowned author Ezra (Gere) and young editorial assistant Alice (Silvers). Based on the cute photos released from the set, it seems that Gere and Silvers are bound to have some more steamy, intimate moments throughout the film. Silva, however, isn't concerned and, in fact, is proud of her husband of eight years.

A source revealed to Closer Weekly that "Alejandra is thrilled that Richard is getting the chance to work on this exciting project. She isn't the least bit threatened, if anything, she's proud of him." The romantic on-set photos between Gere and Silvers are a testament to their talent as actors, but of course, aren't based on anything real. "She knows exactly who she's married to," the source explained, "and she trusts him completely so any talk about her being jealous is just talk." It seems that Gere, who was previously married to Carey Lowell, can do his job without worrying about making Silva upset.