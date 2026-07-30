What The Cameras Never Showed You On TLC's Breaking Amish

In the opening episode of "Breaking Amish," Jeremiah Raber told his other half that he was heading to the Big Apple for what was depicted as his first-ever venture away from his Amish neighborhood. But thanks to some online sleuthing from one skeptical viewer, it was later discovered that he wasn't exactly a stranger to the secular world.

Indeed, a blogger with experience of the Amish community himself dug around the far corners of the internet, unable to shake off the feeling that he'd already seen Raber in All-American attire several years previously. And he eventually stumbled across deleted-but-cached Facebook and MySpace photos which backed up his theory. In fact, the reality TV star was pictured posing in 'regular' clothes a full five years before the "Breaking Amish" premiere.

Speaking to Blast Zone Online in 2015, Raber admitted that he'd first left the Amish community at 19. He was 30 when he made his TLC debut. And so he was already more than familiar with modern gadgetry, contradicting the scene where he tries to get to grips with the concept of the mobile phone. "Where I'm from there are 13 kinds of Amish," he tried to explain. "The strictest ones are just like the movie 'Witness.' The more modern ones have electricity, cell phones, computers, etc. so they have to realize not all Amish are the same."