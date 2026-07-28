Then & Now: The Stunning Evolution Of Matt Damon's Youngest Daughter Stella
Matt Damon has always kept his personal life out of the spotlight and that has remained true as his daughters move from adolescence into adulthood. But his family sometimes shows up on the red carpet to support the A-list actor, giving us enough snippets to see their transformation over the years. His youngest, Stella, is the newest one to show off how much growing up she's done in just a couple of years. Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, welcomed their youngest in October 2010, so she's still a teenager.
Stella's stunning evolution in a short amount of time has us in awe. The lefthand picture was taken at "The Instigators" premiere in July 2024, when Stella was 13. Only two years separate it from the second photo (right), taken at "The Odyssey" premiere in July 2026, but the youngest of the Damon brood changed quite a bit. For starters, she seems to have grown several inches. In the before pic, she was considerably shorter than her mother. In the after pic, Stella (in pink) isn't much shorter than her sister Isabella, who, in heels, looks to be about the same height as her dad in photos.
Stella is also slowly leaving her childlike features behind. In the 2026 photo, she no longer looks like a kid, whereas she still did in 2024. There's no doubt the youngest of Damon and Barroso's four daughters is well on her way to becoming a beautiful woman like her mother and sisters.
Netizens think Stella is the only daughter who resembles Matt Damon
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso's daughters look strikingly alike. For the most part, they seem to take after their mother, inheriting her dark eyes and tan skin. "Damn genetics are crazy! I see no resemblance to the dad, they are their mom's literal twins," a Reddit user commented in a thread that showcased the picture from "The Odyssey" premiere. But others thought Stella (seen above in the polka dot dress) is the exception. While she definitely looks like her mother, she undeniably has some of Damon's features. "For sure his smile," a netizen argued.
Another agreed, going further in the comparison between father and daughter. "The eyes. She has his eyes and smile, and is even tilting her head like him," a second Redditor offered. Regardless of whose genes outsmarted whose, the general consensus stands that Damon's daughters have grown up to be stunning. "Dude is constantly beating the boys off with a stick!!" another Redditor joked. However, the netizen couldn't be more wrong. Damon takes pride in how he's been handling his daughters' joining the dating scene. "I'm pretty kind," he told E! News in July 2026.
But his daughters' choices in love interests have made the transition easy so far. "[They] have very wonderful tastes," he said. That's not to say he isn't prepared to jump into action, if needed. "My favorite line that I've ever seen was Sean Penn's. 'Whatever you do to her, I'm gonna do to you when you get home,'" Damon said, quoting Penn's 2015 interview on "The Graham Norton Show."