Then & Now: The Stunning Evolution Of Matt Damon's Youngest Daughter Stella

Matt Damon has always kept his personal life out of the spotlight and that has remained true as his daughters move from adolescence into adulthood. But his family sometimes shows up on the red carpet to support the A-list actor, giving us enough snippets to see their transformation over the years. His youngest, Stella, is the newest one to show off how much growing up she's done in just a couple of years. Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, welcomed their youngest in October 2010, so she's still a teenager.

Stella's stunning evolution in a short amount of time has us in awe. The lefthand picture was taken at "The Instigators" premiere in July 2024, when Stella was 13. Only two years separate it from the second photo (right), taken at "The Odyssey" premiere in July 2026, but the youngest of the Damon brood changed quite a bit. For starters, she seems to have grown several inches. In the before pic, she was considerably shorter than her mother. In the after pic, Stella (in pink) isn't much shorter than her sister Isabella, who, in heels, looks to be about the same height as her dad in photos.

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Stella is also slowly leaving her childlike features behind. In the 2026 photo, she no longer looks like a kid, whereas she still did in 2024. There's no doubt the youngest of Damon and Barroso's four daughters is well on her way to becoming a beautiful woman like her mother and sisters.