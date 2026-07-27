What All Of Billy Joel's Ex-Wives Have Said About Him
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
Billy Joel has been married a whopping four times, which may lead fans to think he has a number of not-so-friendly exes. However, that could not be further from the truth. In fact, each of Joel's three ex-wives has sung his praises.
Fans of Joel likely remember his first wife, Elizabeth Weber, who also happened to be his bandmate and close friend Jon Small's wife. Understandably, that caused serious tension between Joel and Small, and Joel even attempted suicide, racked with guilt. Amazingly, it was actually Small who saved him, and Joel later married Weber. The relationship ultimately ended in divorce, but even after that, Weber has maintained that Joel was no villain. In fact, speaking to Us Weekly in 2025, she shared, "Jon and I didn't have a great romance ... I really never thought of Bill as a homewrecker because there wasn't much home to wreck."
For the most part, Weber doesn't speak much about her ex. In fact, while she was included in the 2025 documentary "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," she admitted to People that she'd initially had some hesitations — and not because there's any bad blood. "I thought, 'Wait a second. I have a really nice life. I have a lot of privacy,'" she told the outlet. Ultimately, she went ahead with it and told People of looking back on their relationship, "It was great then, it's great whenever I think about it, and it's great now." Weber also said she gets on well with Joel, but they don't hang out regularly. As she told Us Weekly, the relationship is "as close as it needs to be for two people who decided to divorce 40 years ago." Fair's fair!
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Christie Brinkley and Katie Lee have gushed over Billy Joel ,as well
Billy Joel's second missus was supermodel Christie Brinkley and the two were married for just under a decade, welcoming daughter Alexa Ray Joel in that time. As with Elizabeth Weber, Joel remained good friends with Brinkley long after the divorce was finalized. In fact, when Brinkley spoke to Today about penning her memoir "Uptown Girl: A Memoir," she shared that one of her biggest concerns was hurting her ex-husband. "The hardest thing to include was criticism of Billy, because I do care about my friendship with him," she admitted. However, she added that Joel had been supportive of her addressing some of the lower points of their relationship, himself. "He said, 'Just say what you need to say.' And I think that's part of his healing, so I applaud him for all of that. It takes a lot of courage," she gushed.
Joel would remain single for a decade after his divorce from Brinkley in 1994, but he did get married again in 2004, this time to Katie Lee Biegel. That marriage only lasted five years, though a 2009 joint statement made to the New York Post stressed there was no animosity. Far from it, the statement read, "Billy and Katie remain caring friends with admiration and respect for each other." Sure enough, in an interview with New York magazine, she shouted him out for helping her make a name for herself in the food business, and she reinforced that there was no beef. "I want the best for him, and I think he wants the best for me," she said.
Joel went on to marry his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick, in 2015, and it certainly seems they are in it for the long haul. We're happy for them both.