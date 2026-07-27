What All Of Billy Joel's Ex-Wives Have Said About Him

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

Billy Joel has been married a whopping four times, which may lead fans to think he has a number of not-so-friendly exes. However, that could not be further from the truth. In fact, each of Joel's three ex-wives has sung his praises.

Fans of Joel likely remember his first wife, Elizabeth Weber, who also happened to be his bandmate and close friend Jon Small's wife. Understandably, that caused serious tension between Joel and Small, and Joel even attempted suicide, racked with guilt. Amazingly, it was actually Small who saved him, and Joel later married Weber. The relationship ultimately ended in divorce, but even after that, Weber has maintained that Joel was no villain. In fact, speaking to Us Weekly in 2025, she shared, "Jon and I didn't have a great romance ... I really never thought of Bill as a homewrecker because there wasn't much home to wreck."

For the most part, Weber doesn't speak much about her ex. In fact, while she was included in the 2025 documentary "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," she admitted to People that she'd initially had some hesitations — and not because there's any bad blood. "I thought, 'Wait a second. I have a really nice life. I have a lot of privacy,'" she told the outlet. Ultimately, she went ahead with it and told People of looking back on their relationship, "It was great then, it's great whenever I think about it, and it's great now." Weber also said she gets on well with Joel, but they don't hang out regularly. As she told Us Weekly, the relationship is "as close as it needs to be for two people who decided to divorce 40 years ago." Fair's fair!

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