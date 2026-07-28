Whatever Happened To Heather Locklear's Second Husband?
Heather Locklear's second husband is enjoying a second chance at love. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora is no stranger to the limelight. That doesn't mean he wants everyone to know everything about his private life. In 2025, the Hall of Fame rockstar revealed he had been in a happy, secret relationship for over two years with an unnamed woman. "To fall in love at 63, with the wisdom ..." Richie said on a 2025 episode of the "The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan" podcast. "And she's also smart. And she's also healthy and beautiful and 60. It's a different way. It invigorates you very much. It's a different way to fall in love."
The news of this relationship came years after his breakup with Australian guitarist Orianthi, whom he dated from 2014 to 2018. The couple had even released an album together under the name RSO before their split. After what really happened between Denise Richards and Richie and his other failed high-profile relationships, he apparently learned from his mistakes, helping him strengthen the private relationship he forged later in life. "People say, 'Well, I wish I knew that back then when I was in high school.' Well, guess what? I do know that," he said.
With many wondering what happened to Locklear, it is only natural to also wonder what happened to her second husband and the father of her only child, Ava Sambora. After living a very public rock-n-roll life with Bon Jovi and throughout his turbulent dating history, it seems the musician has been able to put the past behind him. He is very active on social media, where fans can keep up with him and his whereabouts on Instagram. With a staggering $150 million net worth, Richie is sure to still be living large these days.
Richie Sambora is enjoying family time and new music
On top of his thriving romantic relationship, Richie Sambora has been producing new solo music. He famously left Bon Jovi without their lead guitarist in the middle of a 2013 world tour. "There were tensions in the band and Richie had a lot of personal issues," an insider told People at the time. "His dad died. Heather divorced him." The source then clarified that the real reason Richie left Bon Jovi was to spend more time with his only child, Ava Sambora. "He needed to be home with his daughter, take care of her and also take care of himself," the source said. "Richie and Ava are very close. She means everything to him and always has."
Now, Richie is still making time for his daughter and music. In 2025, he released the track "Born to Rock." Some of his other singles include "Songs That Wrote My Life," "I Pray," and "Livin' Alone." "I'm a sincere musician and sincere artist, and I will try my hardest 'til I'm dead," Sambora said on "The Magnificent Others."
In May 2026, he celebrated his daughter's marriage to Tyler Farrar, who asked his permission and got the rockstar's approval. "I love him," Sambora told People at the May 2026 Kentucky Derby. "I actually started to call him son prematurely compared to her other boyfriends." He then revealed how he has been able to prioritize quality time with his family over everything else. "They've been living together happily for a long time, and we went on many vacations together and we spend a lot of time together. It's really a very good thing. Being a dad is my favorite thing in the world, man."