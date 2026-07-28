Whatever Happened To Heather Locklear's Second Husband?

Heather Locklear's second husband is enjoying a second chance at love. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora is no stranger to the limelight. That doesn't mean he wants everyone to know everything about his private life. In 2025, the Hall of Fame rockstar revealed he had been in a happy, secret relationship for over two years with an unnamed woman. "To fall in love at 63, with the wisdom ..." Richie said on a 2025 episode of the "The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan" podcast. "And she's also smart. And she's also healthy and beautiful and 60. It's a different way. It invigorates you very much. It's a different way to fall in love."

The news of this relationship came years after his breakup with Australian guitarist Orianthi, whom he dated from 2014 to 2018. The couple had even released an album together under the name RSO before their split. After what really happened between Denise Richards and Richie and his other failed high-profile relationships, he apparently learned from his mistakes, helping him strengthen the private relationship he forged later in life. "People say, 'Well, I wish I knew that back then when I was in high school.' Well, guess what? I do know that," he said.

With many wondering what happened to Locklear, it is only natural to also wonder what happened to her second husband and the father of her only child, Ava Sambora. After living a very public rock-n-roll life with Bon Jovi and throughout his turbulent dating history, it seems the musician has been able to put the past behind him. He is very active on social media, where fans can keep up with him and his whereabouts on Instagram. With a staggering $150 million net worth, Richie is sure to still be living large these days.