Marshals Star Arielle Kebbel Is Still Absolutely Stunning Without Makeup

Belle Skinner from "Marshals" is often referred to as "Martha Stewart in cowboy boots" (via TV Line), but Arielle Kebbel, who plays her, has her own approach to style. When she's not hunting down fictional criminals as a U.S. marshal, Kebbel's style preferences seem to be a little more eclectic. Especially her makeup! But whether she's attending a movie premiere or starring in a chic editorial, it's clear that Kebbel appreciates bold, feminine makeup that accentuates her natural beauty. However, she also goes without makeup from time to time!

Martha Stewart doesn't need makeup, and neither does Kebbel. The beloved actor took to Instagram in February 2023 to showcase her new rescue horse, but she inadvertently proved that she could definitely become a beauty influencer in her spare time. As you can see above, Kebbel looked absolutely radiant without a stitch of makeup. Although she did place a light filter over the video, it's still clear that the "Marshals" star was working with a great foundation underneath the glam. Not only did she radiate a healthy glow, but she also didn't seem to have any blemishes when she filmed the video. And that was without her having the proper lighting!

Of course, Kebbel takes wonderful care of herself, so it's not all that surprising that she doesn't look completely different without makeup.