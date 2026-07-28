Marshals Star Arielle Kebbel Is Still Absolutely Stunning Without Makeup
Belle Skinner from "Marshals" is often referred to as "Martha Stewart in cowboy boots" (via TV Line), but Arielle Kebbel, who plays her, has her own approach to style. When she's not hunting down fictional criminals as a U.S. marshal, Kebbel's style preferences seem to be a little more eclectic. Especially her makeup! But whether she's attending a movie premiere or starring in a chic editorial, it's clear that Kebbel appreciates bold, feminine makeup that accentuates her natural beauty. However, she also goes without makeup from time to time!
Martha Stewart doesn't need makeup, and neither does Kebbel. The beloved actor took to Instagram in February 2023 to showcase her new rescue horse, but she inadvertently proved that she could definitely become a beauty influencer in her spare time. As you can see above, Kebbel looked absolutely radiant without a stitch of makeup. Although she did place a light filter over the video, it's still clear that the "Marshals" star was working with a great foundation underneath the glam. Not only did she radiate a healthy glow, but she also didn't seem to have any blemishes when she filmed the video. And that was without her having the proper lighting!
Of course, Kebbel takes wonderful care of herself, so it's not all that surprising that she doesn't look completely different without makeup.
How Arielle Kebbel tends to her skin
Judging from her flawless complexion and natural radiance, it's clear that Arielle Kebbel cares deeply about what she puts on her skin. Fortunately, she's also been gracious enough to share some of her staples over the years. For example, although she prefers more "natural" skincare, there is one product she always makes an exception for. "I've recently become obsessed with a CBD moisturizing spray," Kebbel told Story & Rain in April 2026. "I'm doing so much plane travel right now, so I spray it on constantly," she continued, adding, "It's one of the few things that really does keep me glowy." She also likes the brand Elina Organics. "I use all of her stuff, and I'll even find facialists who work with and carry her line," she said.
With that said, healthy skin often starts with a healthy body, and Kebbel makes sure to prioritize a lifestyle that supports both! While she's well-known for being a lifelong horseback rider — an activity that's been known to burn hundreds of calories — Kebbel also stays fit with another fun hobby. However, it's probably not the first thing you'd expect from the "Marshals" star. In April 2026, Kebbel sat down with The Flow Space and revealed that she's fallen in love with pole dancing workouts. "Whenever I'm feeling like I really need to get back in my feminine, I go straight to a pole dancing class," Kebbel shared with the publication.
Whatever she's doing, it's clear that it's working!