Michelle Pfeiffer Hasn't Had The Easiest Ride To Becoming A Fashion Icon

Michelle Pfeiffer has been a staple in Hollywood for decades now. She's seen the ups and downs of plenty of fashion trends, but that doesn't mean she always had a grasp on what was in and out. Nowadays, she's an undeniable fashion icon with a chic and sophisticated style, and she shows it off whenever she attends a promotional event or red carpet. But that wasn't always the case. While Pfeiffer was making her name in the entertainment industry, and even as a successful star, she's participated in a few fashion faux pas, just like anyone else.

From her first credited role in "Fantasy Island" in the late 1970s to now, Pfeiffer has tried out a slew of style fads. Some worked out, while some were major fails. This included interesting headwear, bold patterns, and odd-fitting outfits. Meanwhile, Pfeiffer has worn some pretty iconic outfits on screen. This includes her "Batman Returns" catsuit, her sharp bob and sleek dresses in "Scarface," and her Pink Lady attire — which might be the only thing she doesn't regret about her role in "Grease 2."

Through the good and the bad, there were plenty of memorable ensembles for Pfeiffer. Of course, even when her fashion was at its worst, she's still Pfeiffer. So she could usually pull it off no matter how bad it was. But we can't deny that it took her quite some time to develop her stunning personal style. Here's a peek at some of her worst fashion moments over the years before she truly earned her style icon status.