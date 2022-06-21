Fans Can't Over Michelle Pfieffer's Timeless Look At Latest Appearance

Ever since hitting it big in "Scarface," Michelle Pfeiffer's timeless beauty has been hard to forget. While the award-winning star is known for her acting ability, many will refer to Pfeiffer as a bonafide bombshell. In an industry where image expectations are high, the "Frankie and Johnny" actor admitted to People in 1999 that maintaining her beauty routine was "way out of control."

In 2006, Pfeiffer told InStyle (via People) that she had noticed a change in her appearance. However, she didn't seem too fussed about it. "I just try not to dwell on it. Aging happens to every single one of us. Once you accept that it unburdens you," Pfeiffer explained. In 2019, Pfeiffer told Oprah Daily that she had embraced getting older and admitted things have gotten easier with age. "You reach a threshold where you're fine with looking good for your age instead of looking young for your age, and I've crossed it," she said, adding, "Would I like to look the way I did in my early 30s? You bet, but that's not going to happen, and I don't feel the same pressure I once did to do so. It's quite a relief, honestly."

Fast forward to 2022, and Pfieffer is more confident than ever. During a recent red carpet appearance, she has made headlines once again for her age-defying look.