How Michelle Pfeiffer's Absence From Hollywood Was Totally Misconstrued

Michelle Pfeiffer may seemingly disappear from the entertainment industry from time to time, which is why director Darren Aronofsky asked about her apparent return to acting while the two chatted for Interview in May 2017. In response, Pfeiffer — who shares two children, daughter Claudia and son John Henry, with her husband, David E. Kelley — explained, "Well, the first thing that comes to mind is I'm an empty nester now."

"I've never lost my love for acting," Pfeiffer noted while explaining that although she's happy when she's working on a project, she would only take on certain gigs which wouldn't require her to be away from her family for too long. She continued, "I got so picky that I was unhirable. And then ... I don't know, time just went on."

As for Pfeiffer's return to Hollywood, her kids have definitely been behind her in the past. The star told Good Housekeeping back in 2007, "They're very encouraging, because they know it makes me happy. And also, since I haven't been working so much, it's not as if they've spent the past years saying to me, 'You're always gone.'" While Pfeiffer clearly had her reasons for taking a break or two over the years, she recently clarified that some people thought her absence meant something very different.