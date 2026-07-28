David Boreanaz's Only Son Jaden Grew Up To Be Handsome Like His Dad

David Boreanaz's son, Jaden Boreanaz, took after him in the looks department! Like David, who's best known for starring in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and its spinoff, "Angel," Jaden has a sharp jawline, thick eyebrows, and a head full of sandy brown hair. As you can see in the photo below, which was taken when they attended the 2026 Monte-Carlo Television Festival, the father/son pair also have similar hairlines and noses. The main difference, of course, is the fact that, on this particular day, Jaden rocked facial hair while David showed up clean-shaven.

Jaden is one of those celebrity kids who is basically his parent's twin, and looks aren't the only thing that he and David have in common. Jaden is also an actor. In fact, he joined his father, who stars in "The Rockford Files" reboot, for the show's pilot. And he even got to enjoy an onscreen brawl with his dad! "He got me a few times," David shared with Deadline about their scene in June 2026. "He was hitting me with this stick. I had a pad in the back of my leg." He continued, "Well, that pad was great, but the stick ended up here a couple times on my calf, and I was pinned down."

This isn't the first time that Jaden has worked on one of his father's shows. In 2017, he landed a small part on "Bones," which David starred on from 2005 to 2017. However, Jaden's new role definitely sounds more substantial.