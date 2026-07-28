David Boreanaz's Only Son Jaden Grew Up To Be Handsome Like His Dad
David Boreanaz's son, Jaden Boreanaz, took after him in the looks department! Like David, who's best known for starring in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and its spinoff, "Angel," Jaden has a sharp jawline, thick eyebrows, and a head full of sandy brown hair. As you can see in the photo below, which was taken when they attended the 2026 Monte-Carlo Television Festival, the father/son pair also have similar hairlines and noses. The main difference, of course, is the fact that, on this particular day, Jaden rocked facial hair while David showed up clean-shaven.
Jaden is one of those celebrity kids who is basically his parent's twin, and looks aren't the only thing that he and David have in common. Jaden is also an actor. In fact, he joined his father, who stars in "The Rockford Files" reboot, for the show's pilot. And he even got to enjoy an onscreen brawl with his dad! "He got me a few times," David shared with Deadline about their scene in June 2026. "He was hitting me with this stick. I had a pad in the back of my leg." He continued, "Well, that pad was great, but the stick ended up here a couple times on my calf, and I was pinned down."
This isn't the first time that Jaden has worked on one of his father's shows. In 2017, he landed a small part on "Bones," which David starred on from 2005 to 2017. However, Jaden's new role definitely sounds more substantial.
David Boreanaz and Jaden Boreanaz are very close
As the oldest of David Boreanaz and his wife Jaime Bergman's two kids, Jaden Boreanaz has been with his father the longest. And it's clear they have an incredibly close bond. David even took time out of his busy schedule to help Jaden with one of life's most necessary evils: moving. "I just helped my son [Jaden, 22] move out of his apartment in New York," David shared with People in August 2024. But it wasn't exactly smooth sailing. "It was a test of patience!" he continued, adding, "My son did most of the packing and setting it up for the new tenant while I helped from the outside, but it was a tornado." Ahh. The love of a parent!
David, who's gone through several of his own transformations over the years, also talked about letting Jaden drop out of NYU to find a path that felt right for him. "He's an artist and a musician so he's staying true to his soul ... you have to go with the beat of your heart," he revealed. With that said, there are limits to David's open-mindedness. While appearing on the "Rachael Ray Show" in October 2022, David opened up about his aversion to Jaden's love of skydiving. Although David was down to bungee jump from time to time, he hilariously revealed that he felt skydiving was "too aggressive." In the end, though, he just wanted to make sure that Jaden was safe — like any good father would!