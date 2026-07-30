Marshals Star Arielle Kebbel Has A Ridiculously Famous Neighbor
Arielle Kebbel's brief when auditioning for "Marshals" was that her character was partially inspired by Martha Stewart, and that certainly boded well for the star. After all, Stewart happens to be one of her neighbors (and yes, they're super friendly, too).
Kebbel has spoken several times about why she felt her "Marshals" character was written in the stars. In one animated chat with TV Line, she recalled, "When the role came, her character description is 'Martha Stewart in cowboy boots.' I went, 'Oh, my G-d! I know Martha! She's my neighbor!'" Not just an aloof neighbor she'd drive past on the odd occasion, mind. While Kebbel told the outlet that she'd moved to Bedford, New York, mid-pandemic, and that she'd only realized whose community she was in after things started opening up, once restrictions eased, Stewart's presence was felt right away. "She's always doing stuff at her farm, of course, for the community, in support of the community," Kebbel gushed. The "90210" cast member added that she'd attended book parties with Stewart, and had even gone horseback riding with her.
Luckily, the "Marshals" casting team didn't need to just take Kebbel's word for it when she told them she and Stewart knew each other and both loved horses. "We got a picture with one of her horses, and that was years before this role came about, so I just happened to have that in my phone ... and so then when they told me the character description, I sent them the picture," she recalled. Talk about being meant to be. As an aside, on top of living near Stewart, Kebbel had other signs that her "Marshals" role was meant for her, like the specific brand of cowboy boots she'd wear. Speaking to People, Kebbel revealed, "My first pair of boots ever were Ariats." Goosebumps!
Arielle Kebbel has other famous neighbors, too
Arielle Kebbel's revelation that she lived near Martha Stewart didn't only come after she was cast in "Marshals." Fans of the "Gilmore Girls" actor may have already read her 2023 interview with Bedford & New Canaan Magazine, which also saw her gush over her love for the community. "I met Martha Stewart last spring and we had fun sharing some mutual stories about Snoop, and our love of horses," she'd said at the time. "I even had the privilege of riding Martha's Friesian horse on the trails around her property," Kebbel added. Without naming names, Kebbel also shared that she'd made other close friends in the community. "My neighbors are amazing. I have this one very special neighbor who I call my 'fairy godmother,'" she told the outlet.
Of course, those familiar with Stewart's home base will likely know that another famous household in her area is made up of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The actors were previously friendly with the homemaker after moving to Bedford, though we're not sure where they stand after Stewart seemingly bruised Reynolds' ego by telling Page Six he was very serious and much less funny in real life.
Back to Bedford's famous residents, a number of stars have chosen to live there over the years, from Ralph Lauren to Mariah Carey, with the latter living there with her first husband Tommy Mottola in the 1990s and renting another home there in 2020. It's not clear if she's still renting the home, but we'll admit we're getting a kick out of imagining the diva as Kebbel's "fairy godmother." All that said, it's safe to say Kebbel loves her new home and community, and we love that for her.