Marshals Star Arielle Kebbel Has A Ridiculously Famous Neighbor

Arielle Kebbel's brief when auditioning for "Marshals" was that her character was partially inspired by Martha Stewart, and that certainly boded well for the star. After all, Stewart happens to be one of her neighbors (and yes, they're super friendly, too).

Kebbel has spoken several times about why she felt her "Marshals" character was written in the stars. In one animated chat with TV Line, she recalled, "When the role came, her character description is 'Martha Stewart in cowboy boots.' I went, 'Oh, my G-d! I know Martha! She's my neighbor!'" Not just an aloof neighbor she'd drive past on the odd occasion, mind. While Kebbel told the outlet that she'd moved to Bedford, New York, mid-pandemic, and that she'd only realized whose community she was in after things started opening up, once restrictions eased, Stewart's presence was felt right away. "She's always doing stuff at her farm, of course, for the community, in support of the community," Kebbel gushed. The "90210" cast member added that she'd attended book parties with Stewart, and had even gone horseback riding with her.

Luckily, the "Marshals" casting team didn't need to just take Kebbel's word for it when she told them she and Stewart knew each other and both loved horses. "We got a picture with one of her horses, and that was years before this role came about, so I just happened to have that in my phone ... and so then when they told me the character description, I sent them the picture," she recalled. Talk about being meant to be. As an aside, on top of living near Stewart, Kebbel had other signs that her "Marshals" role was meant for her, like the specific brand of cowboy boots she'd wear. Speaking to People, Kebbel revealed, "My first pair of boots ever were Ariats." Goosebumps!