Ryan Reynolds Accidentally Confirms Martha Stewart Calling Him Not Funny Hurt His Ego
Ryan Reynolds has been Hollywood's go-to comedic actor for a hot second, but one person doesn't find him particularly amusing: Martha Stewart. And boy, did she make that known. Surprisingly, Reynolds actually responded, making a wounded-sounding joke about not wanting to disagree with Stewart. Hold on to your perfectly perfect hats, kids, because this is a messy one.
"I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so," Reynolds wrote on X, formerly Twitter — and if you're confused, that may be because Stewart seems to have, well, broken the actor. For reference, Reynolds' quip came after Stewart was asked on "Rent Free" to list stars she'd like to socialize with, and he didn't make the grade. Granted, not being on the list doesn't quite do Stewart's savagery justice. What she actually said was that many may assume she'd choose Reynolds, because of his reputation for making people laugh. Evidently, though, Stewart is not one of those people. Her exact words? "He's not so funny in real life," she declared (via Entertainment Weekly). In addition to pointing out his IRL seriousness, Stewart took things even further by commending his acting abilities, because it was thanks to them that he'd managed to convince audiences of his funniness. TBH, we kinda want to give Reynolds a hug!
Whether or not Stewart's apparent beef with Reynolds stems from a past disagreement (or something which required her to be spry?), or whether the actor once suggested she plant red flowers in her strictly-no-red garden and the notorious perfectionist has never forgiven him for it, it's pretty clear she's not a fan, and we're not exactly shocked that the not-so-funnyman's response came across as though his ego was seriously bruised.
Martha has hinted at Ryan's IRL awkwardness in the past
It's worth noting that Martha Stewart has actually spoken in the past about Ryan Reynolds' personality off-screen being worlds apart from his on-screen persona. Speaking to HuffPost of both Reynolds and Blake Lively, whom she became friends with after they moved into her neighborhood, she shared, "They're very friendly, very nice people ... In a way, kind of shy — not shy on the screen, at all, if you've seen any of Blake's movies — but very shy in person."
Though Stewart reiterated that she was very friendly with both Lively and Reynolds, there seemed to be a bit of an edge, even then. In the same interview, when asked about Lively's plans to follow in her footsteps, she responded with a terse, "Let her try." It's possible Stewart realized she sounded a little harsh, but her attempts at softening the blow didn't work out all that well. "I don't mean that facetiously! I mean, it's stupid, she could be an actress!" Stewart added before seemingly going even further to try cover up the comments about Lively's ambitions being "stupid." "I want to be Blake Lively," she said. Somehow, we doubt that, but at least she tried.
We guess it's not exactly an untold truth that Stewart has a shady side. After all, the outrageous claims she's made about her time in prison weren't the only things to stand out from the Netflix documentary about her. Au contraire, even though she's seemingly avoided scandal in her love life, she did admit to infidelity in her marriage. She also shade at both detractors and those who chose small knives to cut oranges. Well, at least Reynolds isn't the only one on the receiving end. Either way, someone should probably check on him.