Ryan Reynolds Accidentally Confirms Martha Stewart Calling Him Not Funny Hurt His Ego

Ryan Reynolds has been Hollywood's go-to comedic actor for a hot second, but one person doesn't find him particularly amusing: Martha Stewart. And boy, did she make that known. Surprisingly, Reynolds actually responded, making a wounded-sounding joke about not wanting to disagree with Stewart. Hold on to your perfectly perfect hats, kids, because this is a messy one.

"I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so," Reynolds wrote on X, formerly Twitter — and if you're confused, that may be because Stewart seems to have, well, broken the actor. For reference, Reynolds' quip came after Stewart was asked on "Rent Free" to list stars she'd like to socialize with, and he didn't make the grade. Granted, not being on the list doesn't quite do Stewart's savagery justice. What she actually said was that many may assume she'd choose Reynolds, because of his reputation for making people laugh. Evidently, though, Stewart is not one of those people. Her exact words? "He's not so funny in real life," she declared (via Entertainment Weekly). In addition to pointing out his IRL seriousness, Stewart took things even further by commending his acting abilities, because it was thanks to them that he'd managed to convince audiences of his funniness. TBH, we kinda want to give Reynolds a hug!

Whether or not Stewart's apparent beef with Reynolds stems from a past disagreement (or something which required her to be spry?), or whether the actor once suggested she plant red flowers in her strictly-no-red garden and the notorious perfectionist has never forgiven him for it, it's pretty clear she's not a fan, and we're not exactly shocked that the not-so-funnyman's response came across as though his ego was seriously bruised.