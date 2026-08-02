Here's Who Hallmark Hunk Andrew Walker Is Married To In Real Life

Andrew Walker may be a heartthrob, but that doesn't mean he uses his good looks to steal hearts around town. On the contrary, the Hallmark hunk has been with his wife for more than two decades and has never played the field. Walker met Cassandra Troy in 2004, years before he became one of Hallmark's richest stars. While they tied the knot in 2012, they had been living together since 2006, when she moved from their native Canada to Los Angeles to put an end to their long-distance relationship.

Unlike her famous hubs, Troy isn't an actor. In fact, she was working at the front desk of a gym in Montreal, Canada, when their paths crossed because Walker's dad had a membership there. Later, they went out with a group of friends. "We hung out two days after that, and then on day five, we went on a hiking trip to Mont-Tremblant together. ... We both said that we loved each other after five days," Troy said on the "Flipflops" podcast in June 2021. They never looked back. Troy carved out a career in the fashion industry but has since moved on. Now, Troy is an entrepreneur who, alongside Walker, runs Little West, a cold-pressed juice company that seeks to make nutrient-dense recipes more accessible to all.

After welcoming son West in July 2015 and his brother Wolf in December 2019, Troy's interest in nutrition and whole foods grew even more. She's also a wellness influencer, stating in her Instagram bio: "Real food + fitness + adventure enthusiast. Balancing + indulging in moderation." She made her vision come to life, but she and Walker nearly lost everything in the process.