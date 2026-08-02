Here's Who Hallmark Hunk Andrew Walker Is Married To In Real Life
Andrew Walker may be a heartthrob, but that doesn't mean he uses his good looks to steal hearts around town. On the contrary, the Hallmark hunk has been with his wife for more than two decades and has never played the field. Walker met Cassandra Troy in 2004, years before he became one of Hallmark's richest stars. While they tied the knot in 2012, they had been living together since 2006, when she moved from their native Canada to Los Angeles to put an end to their long-distance relationship.
Unlike her famous hubs, Troy isn't an actor. In fact, she was working at the front desk of a gym in Montreal, Canada, when their paths crossed because Walker's dad had a membership there. Later, they went out with a group of friends. "We hung out two days after that, and then on day five, we went on a hiking trip to Mont-Tremblant together. ... We both said that we loved each other after five days," Troy said on the "Flipflops" podcast in June 2021. They never looked back. Troy carved out a career in the fashion industry but has since moved on. Now, Troy is an entrepreneur who, alongside Walker, runs Little West, a cold-pressed juice company that seeks to make nutrient-dense recipes more accessible to all.
After welcoming son West in July 2015 and his brother Wolf in December 2019, Troy's interest in nutrition and whole foods grew even more. She's also a wellness influencer, stating in her Instagram bio: "Real food + fitness + adventure enthusiast. Balancing + indulging in moderation." She made her vision come to life, but she and Walker nearly lost everything in the process.
Andrew Walker and Cassandra Troy struggled financially
While now stable and leading a fulfilling life, Cassandra Troy and Andrew Walker faced many difficulties. When the Hallmark hunk proposed to Troy in 2009, they started saving for their big day. But years came and went, and they were getting no closer to having wedding plans. So instead, Walker and Troy decided to elope and use the money they had saved up to start a 200 square-foot juice shop, then called Clover, in 2013. They had big dreams and wanted to see them realized.
But the decision threw Troy and Walker in financial disarray before his Hallmark fame. "Not many [of] you know this, but [Walker and I] lived in a small 2 bedroom apartment for 10 years before moving into our house. For years, we could barely afford rent because we constantly put everything we had into keeping @littlewest alive," she revealed in a May 2022 Instagram post. They struggled for a long time, but they learned important lessons along the way — and not only about running a business, but also about each other and their relationship.
"It was the perfect most humbling place for us at that time in our lives. We have always said that we could live in a box and still be happy, and I know we would be," she continued. As hard as it was, the hustle made the ending much sweeter, too. After nearly losing everything while raising small children, Troy and Walker know how to appreciate what they achieved. "Today I'm taking a moment to be proud of the journey that's brought us to this," she wrote.