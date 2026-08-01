Billy Joel's Messy Love Affair With His Best Friend's Wife, Explained

The following includes references to attempted suicide.

Billy Joel has been married to his wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, since 2015, but he has a long and storied romantic past. Joel was married three times before, and each of those unions came with their own ups and downs. But some of the romantic drama the "Uptown Girl" singer faced happened before he ever walked down the aisle for the first time. For example, Joel admitted to cheating with his best friend's wife very early in his career.

Back in 1970, Joel was financially strapped and living with his friend and Attila bandmate, Jon Small, and his wife, Elizabeth Small, according to Today. Joel repaid Jon's generosity with betrayal by cheating with Elizabeth. "I fell in love, and we went into a relationship," Joel said of their forbidden love in his "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" documentary in 2025. (via Entertainment Weekly). "I felt very, very guilty about it. They had a child ... I felt like a homewrecker."

Eventually, Jon found out about their relationship and assaulted Joel. "I got punched in the nose, which I deserved," he revealed. "Jon was very upset. I was very upset. And that was the end of Atilla. That was the end of my relationship with Jon for a while," he continued. However, this fight didn't mark the end of Joel's relationship with Elizabeth.