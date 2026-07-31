Former Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Turns Up The Heat At Taylor Sheridan's Lioness Season 3 Premiere

Jill Wagner may don fatigues and a shaggy brunette crop in "Lioness," but when the occasion calls for it, she can be a fashion gal, and her look for the third season's premiere made that abundantly clear.

"Last night was one for the books," Wagner gushed in an Instagram photo dump, and while we know she was talking about the "Lioness" Season 3 premiere, in general, we'll go ahead and say the same could easily be said for her getup for the evening. Clad in a black and white Rasario dress with a sheer corset and puffed sleeve detailing, the former Hallmark star certainly wasn't going for anything in the ballpark of "subtle" or "low-key," and it's safe to say her fans were impressed. "Damn woman! You are versatile. You look great in fatigues and you look outstanding in that dress!" gushed one. "Bobby cleans up nicely!" wrote another. Other fans focused less on the dress and more on Wagner's hair, which had been pulled into a chic updo. "Beyond obsessed with [the] Bobby haircut, but then these pictures bring me right back to how you're absolutely stunning either way!" one fan marveled. "Can we talk about your HAIR? It needs a moment all its own. STUNNING!" penned yet another fan.

Wagner's followers loved the look and while it shouldn't really come as a surprise that the star looks gorgeous on a red carpet, she does tend to dress down more in her day-to-day life, much of which takes place on a farm. Even so, she's also said she loves a good glam moment... and she actually hinted at getting all dressed up the morning before the "Lioness" premiere.