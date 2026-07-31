Former Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Turns Up The Heat At Taylor Sheridan's Lioness Season 3 Premiere
Jill Wagner may don fatigues and a shaggy brunette crop in "Lioness," but when the occasion calls for it, she can be a fashion gal, and her look for the third season's premiere made that abundantly clear.
"Last night was one for the books," Wagner gushed in an Instagram photo dump, and while we know she was talking about the "Lioness" Season 3 premiere, in general, we'll go ahead and say the same could easily be said for her getup for the evening. Clad in a black and white Rasario dress with a sheer corset and puffed sleeve detailing, the former Hallmark star certainly wasn't going for anything in the ballpark of "subtle" or "low-key," and it's safe to say her fans were impressed. "Damn woman! You are versatile. You look great in fatigues and you look outstanding in that dress!" gushed one. "Bobby cleans up nicely!" wrote another. Other fans focused less on the dress and more on Wagner's hair, which had been pulled into a chic updo. "Beyond obsessed with [the] Bobby haircut, but then these pictures bring me right back to how you're absolutely stunning either way!" one fan marveled. "Can we talk about your HAIR? It needs a moment all its own. STUNNING!" penned yet another fan.
Wagner's followers loved the look and while it shouldn't really come as a surprise that the star looks gorgeous on a red carpet, she does tend to dress down more in her day-to-day life, much of which takes place on a farm. Even so, she's also said she loves a good glam moment... and she actually hinted at getting all dressed up the morning before the "Lioness" premiere.
Jill Wagner loves dressing up when she can
Those who follow Jill Wagner on social media are no doubt familiar with her super casual attire while she's home with her husband and children (she's married to former ice hockey player David Lemanowicz) because she regularly shares glimpses into that part of her life. However, Wagner's followers might've also seen the star hint she was excited for a rare glamazon moment, too. Taking to Facebook ahead of the "Lioness" Season 3 premiere, she shared that she loved being able to feel girly, and that it was a big change from being a kid, when she wanted to ride dirt bikes with her brother. "Now, you can keep it, honey. Gimme a good pair of heels ... I'm excited to go and be a girl for the night," she chuckled.
Wagner also spoke about enjoying being able to get dolled up in her caption. "I don't get to dress up and be fancy very often ... Living on a farm in a small town doesn't really lend itself to red carpets," she acknowledged. The "Teen Wolf" star also poked fun at herself and her husband in the process. "It's important to put effort into the way you look once in a while and go out with your husband or wife and pretend you're 10 years younger.... until the clock strikes 10 PM and you're both dying to go home and get in the bed and go to sleep."
Well, we're not sure if Wagner and Lemanowicz rushed to leave the premiere, but it certainly seemed like they had a blast (and for the record, even without heels, Wagner cut a dashing figure, too).