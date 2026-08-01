Dutton Ranch Star Natalie Alyn Lind Shares Wild Behind-The-Scenes Photos: 'Is This A Spoiler?'

Warning: Spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 ahead.

The Season 1 finale of "Dutton Ranch" seemingly brought Aussie actor Jai Courtney's run on the hit show to an end, with the shocking death of his fan-favorite character, Rob-Will Jackson. It was easily one of "Dutton Ranch's" biggest twists yet. After matriarch Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening) named Rob-Will as her chosen successor to take over the family ranch in Episode 7, a furious Mariano Reyes (Raoul Max Trujillo) ordered his son Joaquin (Juan Pablo Raba) to kill his adoptive brother in a bid to stop it happening. The episode later shows Rob-Will being (fatally?) shot in his own home by an unseen perpetrator, leaving daughter Oreana Lynn Jackson (Natalie Alyn Lind) to discover his lifeless body. But is this really the last we'll be seeing of Rob-Will?

That's the question fans of the "Yellowstone" spin-off are asking after Lind shared a behind-the-scenes look at the action-packed episode this week. Lind posted a photo carousel from the "Dutton Ranch" set on Instagram on July 30, including one of Courtney sitting in the make-up chair, sporting a bloody head wound. "Your dad's dead what's he doing on here?" one fan wondered. "Is this a spoiler?" Another confused fan replied, "I'm thinking the same thing!!! Like what???" It's unclear if Rob-Will will return in future episodes of the hit Paramount+ show in some capacity, but with his apparent death, Courtney is not expected to appear in Season 2 of "Dutton Ranch." "I was bummed to peel out, because I was having such a good time making the show," the actor admitted to Esquire earlier this month, while also acknowledging, "But when you understand how it serves the drama, I've been around long enough to just trust these things and go with it."