Dutton Ranch Star Natalie Alyn Lind Shares Wild Behind-The-Scenes Photos: 'Is This A Spoiler?'
Warning: Spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 ahead.
The Season 1 finale of "Dutton Ranch" seemingly brought Aussie actor Jai Courtney's run on the hit show to an end, with the shocking death of his fan-favorite character, Rob-Will Jackson. It was easily one of "Dutton Ranch's" biggest twists yet. After matriarch Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening) named Rob-Will as her chosen successor to take over the family ranch in Episode 7, a furious Mariano Reyes (Raoul Max Trujillo) ordered his son Joaquin (Juan Pablo Raba) to kill his adoptive brother in a bid to stop it happening. The episode later shows Rob-Will being (fatally?) shot in his own home by an unseen perpetrator, leaving daughter Oreana Lynn Jackson (Natalie Alyn Lind) to discover his lifeless body. But is this really the last we'll be seeing of Rob-Will?
That's the question fans of the "Yellowstone" spin-off are asking after Lind shared a behind-the-scenes look at the action-packed episode this week. Lind posted a photo carousel from the "Dutton Ranch" set on Instagram on July 30, including one of Courtney sitting in the make-up chair, sporting a bloody head wound. "Your dad's dead what's he doing on here?" one fan wondered. "Is this a spoiler?" Another confused fan replied, "I'm thinking the same thing!!! Like what???" It's unclear if Rob-Will will return in future episodes of the hit Paramount+ show in some capacity, but with his apparent death, Courtney is not expected to appear in Season 2 of "Dutton Ranch." "I was bummed to peel out, because I was having such a good time making the show," the actor admitted to Esquire earlier this month, while also acknowledging, "But when you understand how it serves the drama, I've been around long enough to just trust these things and go with it."
Actor Natalie Alyn Lind is saddened by Rob-Will Jackson's death
Oreana Lynn Jackson also learns that she's pregnant in the explosive season finale of "Dutton Ranch," though the identity of her baby's father remains a mystery. However, throughout its debut season, the show has been building a love story between Oreana and Carter (Finn Little), whose age gap caused drama with "Dutton Ranch" fans. Notably, he's the son of "Yellowstone" fan-favorites Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). As Natalie Alyn Lind confessed, during a July chat with The Hollywood Reporter, "I was definitely shocked once I read the finale. I had heard that my character may or may not be pregnant. I wasn't expecting the death [of Rob-Will] and Oreana's pregnancy to both happen." As the actor put it, "The last episode feels like an action-packed movie." She also discussed filming the devastating scene in which Oreana lets out a scream upon finding her father's body.
"One of my favorite things to do in movies or TV is scream, even if I'm running away from an ax murderer," Lind shared with USA Today earlier this month. "I was already covered in blood for the scene," she continued. "I was listening to sad music, trying to get myself set mentally. Because it is such a shocking sight for Oreana." Moments before his tragic end, Rob-Will reminded his daughter just how much she meant to him. While a lot remains up in the air for Oreana, one thing Lind knows for sure is that she won't be the same after losing her dad. "Oreana's life is going to change forever going into Season 2," the actor argued. "She's just experienced the most traumatic thing ever. She's going to be a different person."