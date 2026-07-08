Everything We Know About Dutton Ranch Season 2

Fans of the "Yellowstone" TV franchise went on quite a journey in the first season of the hit spinoff series "Dutton Ranch." The new show follows Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler as they start anew with a ranch in South Texas. The first season premiered on May 15, 2026, and the nine thrilling episodes wrapped up at the start of July.

Thankfully, fans of the show got great news when it was renewed for a second season. People desperately want to see what happens next for the beloved characters, especially after the first season's finale ended on a huge cliffhanger. There's no way they'd leave that unresolved. Fans can also likely expect between eight and 14 episodes in Season 2, as has been the average with "Yellowstone" and other spinoffs. But what do we know so far about the upcoming episodes? Here's all the information out so far.

First off, the main cast of "Dutton Ranch" is almost certain to all return. That includes Reilly and Hauser as the leads, as well as Finn Little as Carter, and the impressive cast of new additions to the "Yellowstone" universe. In Season 1, fans were introduced to new characters played by Annette Bening, Natalie Alyn Lynd, Ed Harris, Jai Courtney, Juan Pablo Raba, J.R. Villarreal, and Marc Menchaca. While there will probably be new characters added as well, there has been no casting news as of the time of this writing.