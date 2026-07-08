Everything We Know About Dutton Ranch Season 2
Fans of the "Yellowstone" TV franchise went on quite a journey in the first season of the hit spinoff series "Dutton Ranch." The new show follows Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler as they start anew with a ranch in South Texas. The first season premiered on May 15, 2026, and the nine thrilling episodes wrapped up at the start of July.
Thankfully, fans of the show got great news when it was renewed for a second season. People desperately want to see what happens next for the beloved characters, especially after the first season's finale ended on a huge cliffhanger. There's no way they'd leave that unresolved. Fans can also likely expect between eight and 14 episodes in Season 2, as has been the average with "Yellowstone" and other spinoffs. But what do we know so far about the upcoming episodes? Here's all the information out so far.
First off, the main cast of "Dutton Ranch" is almost certain to all return. That includes Reilly and Hauser as the leads, as well as Finn Little as Carter, and the impressive cast of new additions to the "Yellowstone" universe. In Season 1, fans were introduced to new characters played by Annette Bening, Natalie Alyn Lynd, Ed Harris, Jai Courtney, Juan Pablo Raba, J.R. Villarreal, and Marc Menchaca. While there will probably be new characters added as well, there has been no casting news as of the time of this writing.
Dutton Ranch is coming back bigger and better with a new showrunner
One of the biggest changes that is coming with "Dutton Ranch" Season 2 is the showrunner. Around the time that the renewal was announced, it was reported that Chad Feehan was leaving the show. Benjamin Cavell is stepping in as the new showrunner, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Cavell is a talented writer and producer, and a few of his previous projects are "Justified," "The Stand," "SEAL Team," and "Godfather of Harlem."
As for a potential timeline, The Hollywood Reporter stated on July 6 that the writers were set to start working on scripts soon. Production on Season 2 will likely start in early 2027. "Dutton Ranch" Season 2 will probably premiere in late 2027 or early 2028, based on the Season 1 production timeline. But no official dates have been announced. The mind behind the whole "Yellowstone" franchise, Taylor Sheridan, is an executive producer on "Dutton Ranch." During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly Reilly teased Sheridan's involvement in Season 2. She said, "We talk to him now about what the next season could be, and he wants to be involved. So that feels like we earned this second season from all the work we've done before, and that's the thing I'm most proud of."
There is no other information out yet about Season 2. But fans can have some expectations when it comes to the plot. The first season of "Dutton Ranch" ended on a huge cliffhanger with Finn Little's character Carter kidnapped and in danger. Beth and Rip will certainly focus on rescuing him at the start of Season 2. Cole Hauser hinted at the chaos to come, saying, "I don't wish [what will come for] — whoever it is — when we find them." One of Annette Bening's lines also might also be a clue about Rip and Beth's future.