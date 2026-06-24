The Real-Life Loves Of The Dutton Ranch Cast
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Following in the footsteps of "1883," "1923," and "Marshals," "Dutton Ranch" became the fourth (yes, fourth) TV western to spinoff from Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe in 2026, bringing along a host of familiar faces, including Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler, in the process. The Paramount+ series, which is based on the couple's attempts to build a new life in South Texas, also welcomed several new names into the fold, most notably Hollywood legends Annette Bening and Ed Harris, and will no doubt serve as a launchpad for several of its younger cast members, too.
Of course, among all the power dynamics, criminal activities, and panoramic shots of the scenic landscape, the show also boasts plenty of love stories, something the majority of its sprawling cast are no strangers to in real life. From decades-long marriages to rumored flings, here's a look at how 14 of its actors have fared in the romantic department.
Kelly Reilly and Kyle Baugher
Texas holds a special place in Kelly Reilly's heart, and not for the fact that it's where the majority of "Dutton Ranch" was shot. The Lone Star State is where the actor, who reprised her role in "Yellowstone" as Beth Dutton for the spinoff, was first introduced to her financier husband Kyle Baugher in 2010. And she initially believed that the New Yorker was a native, too.
"I met him at his brother's wedding," she explained to Virgin Radio (via Country Living). "I was a plus-one, didn't know anybody. I basically gatecrashed a wedding and fell in love with the best man, who I thought was Texan. All respect to Long Island, but yeah, he wasn't my fancy of cowboy — and this is all pre-'Yellowstone.'"
Interestingly, their relationship also has a connection with where "Yellowstone" is filmed. The pair honeymooned in Montana after getting married back in 2012, several years before Reilly, whose natural accent sounds nothing like her "Yellowstone" character's voice, was cast in Taylor Sheridan's franchise-spawning neo-western. "I remember saying to Kyle, 'God, wouldn't it be amazing to come to work in a place like this,'" she recalled. "I was working at the time in a backlot in Brooklyn and it's not the same — and I said, 'Wouldn't it be great to go to work in such beautiful nature?'"
Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel
Cole Hauser has had a storied career, and, in 2020, he received the ultimate accolade for any Hollywood actor: a spot in the Sexiest Man Alive issue of People magazine. Luckily, his wife of two decades, Cynthia Daniel, doesn't appear to have a problem with so many people lusting over her husband.
"She is one of those amazing women," Hauser, who joined his on-screen wife Kelly Reilly by hopping over from "Yellowstone" to "Dutton Ranch" as foreman Rip Wheeler, explained during a chat with Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo! Entertainment). "She's been with me for so long that she knows the ins and outs of what we do."
Of course, Daniel has experience with such adulation herself. In the 1990s, she was a pin-up for teenage boys across the world thanks to her co-starring role alongside twin sister Brittany in the TV adaptation of "Sweet Valley High." And she's not averse to bigging up her other half in public, either. In a family photo uploaded to Instagram for Father's Day in 2022, which also included their three children, she gushed, "You bring each and every one of us such joy, laughter, love, wisdom, and curiosity. Thank you for always striving for the best in everything you do. We love you so much baby." Here's a look at Hauser's transformation from child to his explosive "Yellowstone" fame.
Juan Pablo Raba and Mónica Fonseca
Juan Pablo Raba, who plays his family's fixer Joaquin Jackson Reyes in "Dutton Ranch," has social media to thank for his marriage of more than 15 years. It was actually on X (formerly) Twitter that the actor, whose credits also include "Narcos," "Six," and "The 33," first properly connected with his TV presenter future wife, Mónica Fonseca.
"We had met before but had only said a quick hello and a few words," the latter explained in an interview with El Tiempo posted on her official website. "We were both doing our own thing ... I saw one of his tweets and replied to it. After that we saw each other in person and we've been together since then. The best is that we haven't stopped sending each other messages. It's been an important part of our relationship."
The Colombian pair, who have a son who coincidentally shares his first name with Raba's "Dutton Ranch" character, now live in the United States together. But Fonseca is a firm believer that home is where the heart is: "We go wherever the best work opportunities take us to grow together as a united family. Wherever we go, we build life, find our own spaces, and best of all, meet marvelous people that become family."
Marc Menchaca and Lena Headey
Marc Menchaca, who plays Rip's ranch hand Zachariah Moss in "Dutton Ranch," has largely kept his relationship with fellow actor Lena Headey on the down low. However, he has recently revealed that she may be making a cameo in the "Yellowstone" universe at some point or other.
The pair first got together in 2020, shortly after Headey had broken up with filmmaker Dan Cadan. Two years later, they walked down the aisle at a ceremony in Italy that was attended by several of the bride's "Game of Thrones" castmates, such as Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Peter Dinklage. While Menchaca had never been married before, his other half had previously spent five years wed to musician Peter Loughran.
Menchaca and Headey first worked together in 2023 on a short film named "Long Pork." But it wasn't exactly a romantic affair. In the revenge flick, the latter played a butcher-turned-restaurateur and the former played the politician who had a hand in the death of her daughter.
Jai Courtney and Dina Shihabi
Jai Courtney, who plays the Jackson family's hot-headed son Rob-Will in "Dutton Ranch," also isn't afraid to combine his personal and professional life. In 2022, he was cast as a Texan outlaw in the suspenseful crime drama "Catching Dust." And it was during filming that he fell in love with co-star Dina Shihabi.
The pair went on to have a daughter together and relocate to the Big Apple from Los Angeles, a move which Courtney told Variety has paid off and then some: "I was going through a few transitions in my personal life and needed a gear shift. So, we took a swing and just decided to go somewhere wildly different. I haven't looked back. I'm kind of an impulsive person, and it just felt like a good excuse to turn over a new leaf and start a different chapter."
Courtney, who had previously been in long-term relationships with fellow Aussies Gemma Pranita and Mecki Dent, told The West Australian that he's always prioritized family over his career. "At the end of the day, you know, if the wheels fall off, no one's gonna take that away from you. We all go through stressful times as parents or providers ... but really it comes down to how present you are, and that is a gift in itself."
Natalie Alyn Lind and Kai Caster
Natalie Alyn Lind, who portrays the Jackson family's granddaughter Oreana Lynn in "Dutton Ranch," might have been getting cozy on screen with Finn Little's Carter Green. But away from the cameras, she's actually dating a man from Taylor Sheridan's original neo-western.
Lind first got tongues wagging in 2022 when she showed up to the fifth season premiere of "Yellowstone" with Kai Caster, aka cowboy Rowdy. And the star, whose credits also include nostalgic sitcom "The Goldbergs," superhero drama "Gotham," and horror sequel "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines," has reportedly been dating her fellow actor ever since.
Although the pair don't appear to have spoken much about each other in interviews, they're not averse to giving each other shout-outs on Instagram. Ahead of Caster's debut in the "Yellowstone" universe, for example, Lind uploaded a carousel of loved-up behind-the-scenes photos captioned, "Proud of you my cowboy."
Ed Harris and Amy Madigan
Ed Harris, who plays Rio Paloma's resident vet Everett McKinney in "Dutton Ranch," appears to be in one of Hollywood's most stable long-term relationships. Indeed, the Hollywood veteran has been married to fellow actor and recent Academy Award winner Amy Madigan since 1983, the same year they shot the drama "Places in the Heart."
In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Harris spoke about how much he enjoys connecting with his other half in all aspects of his life. "If we're not working together ... you can't really talk about your day very well. When you're working together, though, there's so much that is shared, so much unspoken thought and emotion that goes into the work, that it really draws you closer.”
And Harris credits Madigan, with whom he has a daughter, for enabling him to explore his more emotional side, admitting to People that back in the day, he was something of a closed book. "I was one of those guys that's like, 'What do you mean? I'm here and I love you. Why do I have to tell you what I'm feeling?' She kind of helped me realize that I have a certain responsibility as a human, being married to her, to open up and be present."
Annette Bening and Warren Beatty
Annette Bening, who plays the Jackson family's matriarch, Beluah, in "Dutton Ranch," has done something no other woman had managed to do before: build a lasting marriage with Warren Beatty. Her other half was renowned just as much for his Playboy lifestyle as his acting talents, having reportedly been with thousands of women throughout his glittering Hollywood career.
Bening first met Beatty during the casting of the 1990 film "Bugsy." As well as landing the role of love interest Virginia Hill, she also captured the leading man's heart. "It took about 10 minutes [to fall in love with her]," he later told the New York Post. "Maybe five." In fact, he was so enamored with the actor that he phoned the movie's director, Barry Levinson, to tell him he'd found the woman he was going to marry.
The pair did indeed walk down the aisle together two years later and went on to have four kids, too. "I think in some ways we're very different, some ways we're alike," Bening explained to Today in 2016 about how she and Beatty have managed to keep the spark alive for so long. "But the differences, I think, help us and there's some fire there. We want the same things."
Morgan Wade is reportedly dating Kyle Richards
Morgan Wade, who plays bartender Carol in "Dutton Ranch," is best known for her main gig as a country music singer-songwriter. But she's also become a tabloid regular in recent years thanks to her mysterious relationship with a reality TV star.
Wade first got tongues wagging in the music video for 2023 single "Fall in Love with Me" when she played the love interest of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" favorite Kyle Richards. And the pair have continually added fuel to the fire by uploading pictures together and commenting on each other's posts on Instagram, not to mention sharing the screen on several occasions on the Bravo hit.
"Morgan has been sober for six years, and it is nice to have friends that you have things in common with," Richards explained (via Yahoo! Entertainment) during one particular episode about her bond with Wade. "We like to workout. We don't like to drink. It's nice to surround yourself with like-minded people." Another real housewife, Dorit Kemsley, has also given the media plenty of ammunition by repeatedly claiming, in no uncertain terms, that the pair are or at least have been romantically involved.
Josh Stewart and Alexa Davalos
Like several of his loved-up "Dutton Ranch" castmates, Josh Stewart seems to prefer to keep his private life to himself. But we do know that the actor, who portrays Sheriff Handy Wade in the "Yellowstone" spinoff, is married to a fellow actor and one he's shared the screen with in another very different franchise.
In 2019, Stewart appeared alongside Alexa Davalos in the second season of "The Punisher," with the former playing Christian fundamentalist John Pilgrim and the latter single mother Beth Quinn. The couple first met on the set of the Marvel TV show and fell for each other quickly. By the end of that same year, they'd become husband and wife.
This wasn't Stewart's first rodeo, however. He spent nine years wed to Deanna Brigidi, who's not only the mother of his two children, but also his lifesaver, too. In 2012, the star was kept alive by Brigidi's CPR skills after suffering a cardiac arrest. As a result, he had a defibrillator implanted in his chest. Davalos hadn't walked down the aisle before, although she did date another Josh, "Sweet Home Alabama" star, Josh Lucas.
Berto Colon and Lara Colon
Berto Colon, who plays Beulah's bodyguard Miguel in "Dutton Ranch," experienced several major life changes while attending New York's Fordham University. After suffering a career-ending injury, the promising football player switched his goals from the NFL to Hollywood. And he also met the woman he'd later marry and have two children with.
"She has supported me through my struggles and taught me the meaning of unconditional love and I'm forever indebted to her," Berto gushed about his other half, Lara Colon, in a chat with Medium. "We have built an amazing life together, with two amazing girls Sofia and Laila, and they are healthy and beautiful beyond words! I want the world for them! Being the best father and husband I can be is my greatest achievement and inspiration."
Although Berto has graced everything from "The Equalizer" and "The Penguin" to "Orange Is the New Black" and "The Night Agent," Lara believes that his crowning glory came during their early years together. "One of my first experiences was playing a janitor in a student film, which is still my wife's favorite role I've ever done," he told Industry. "I was constantly pounding the pavement, but when you're hungry, you want to do that work."
David DeLao and Chrisanta DeLao
David DeLao, who plays butcher Claudio in "Dutton Ranch," has been happily married to ICU nurse Chrisanta DeLao for many years. And judging by her social media posts, the secret to their long-lasting relationship has been unwavering support.
Following the confirmation that David, who's previously appeared in the likes of "The Curse," "Love Lies Bleeding," and "Due West," had been cast in the "Yellowstone" spinoff, Chrisanta took to Instagram to express her joy at the news: "I'm so proud of my hubby, his grit and determination have gotten him this far. It's not easy but we are so thankful when he is given an opportunity to do what he loves."
And in another Instagram post celebrating her own career success, namely her new position as an ICU/CCU RN Extern at the same intensive care unit where her sister had received treatment, Chrisanta thanked David for being her rock, concluding "This is not possible without your constant love and support."
Hart Denton and Elysée Sanvillé
As you might not be too surprised to hear, the chiseled Hart Denton, who plays the uncontrollable ranch hand Chet Davis in "Dutton Ranch," began his career as a model before pivoting into acting with roles in the likes of "Lethal Weapon," "Fun Mom Dinner," and "Riverdale." And it's a profession that his other half is familiar with, too.
Elysée Sanvillé has posed in campaigns for the likes of Fleur du Mal, Revolve, and CoverGirl and is on the books of high-end agency Ford Models. But she's not too shabby behind the camera, either. While Denton was being interviewed by Grazia magazine for a swanky shoot in Italy's Lake Iseo, for instance, the multi-talent was on hand to capture the day.
"She's a great photographer, she's even worked with major fashion brands," Denton gushed about Sanvillé, whom he first met at a music festival in Miami. "I like working with her and that's why I entrusted her with my video camera on set."
Sterlin English and Jayden Utash
Sterlin English is unlikely to ever forget the premiere of "Dutton Ranch." Not for the fact that it showcased his acting skills as young cowboy Austin Lewis, but that just 24 hours earlier, he'd proposed to the love of his life.
In 2026, English, whose credits also include "Ransom Canyon," "Eddington," and "Big Sky," decided the big event was the perfect time to pop the question to long-term girlfriend Jayden Utash. However, as he admitted to Woman's World, it was a very touch-and-go experience. In fact, after problems with her baggage, his other half had to take a separate flight to New York and only just made it in time for all of his earlier preparations to pay off: "I had photographers. Everything was set up for the proposal last night. It could have gone horribly, but it didn't, it went great."
When asked whether he ever considered getting down on one knee on the red carpet the following day, English revealed that the thought had crossed his mind, adding, "But I wanted to keep it more at home. I wanted to keep it quiet."