The Real-Life Loves Of The Dutton Ranch Cast

Texas holds a special place in Kelly Reilly's heart, and not for the fact that it's where the majority of "Dutton Ranch" was shot. The Lone Star State is where the actor, who reprised her role in "Yellowstone" as Beth Dutton for the spinoff, was first introduced to her financier husband Kyle Baugher in 2010. And she initially believed that the New Yorker was a native, too.

"I met him at his brother's wedding," she explained to Virgin Radio (via Country Living). "I was a plus-one, didn't know anybody. I basically gatecrashed a wedding and fell in love with the best man, who I thought was Texan. All respect to Long Island, but yeah, he wasn't my fancy of cowboy — and this is all pre-'Yellowstone.'"

Interestingly, their relationship also has a connection with where "Yellowstone" is filmed. The pair honeymooned in Montana after getting married back in 2012, several years before Reilly, whose natural accent sounds nothing like her "Yellowstone" character's voice, was cast in Taylor Sheridan's franchise-spawning neo-western. "I remember saying to Kyle, 'God, wouldn't it be amazing to come to work in a place like this,'" she recalled. "I was working at the time in a backlot in Brooklyn and it's not the same — and I said, 'Wouldn't it be great to go to work in such beautiful nature?'"