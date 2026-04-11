Cole Hauser's Transformation From Child To His Explosive Yellowstone Fame

You may know Cole Hauser for his role as Rip Wheeler in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," but the actor has been gracing small screens and movie theaters since 1992. Much like the "Yellowstone" men, Hauser was born and raised on a rural ranch. But after starring in a school play, he fell in love with acting and moved to LA to pursue his dream. He got his start in high-school dramedies such as "School Ties" and "Dazed and Confused," where he met future A-listers Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Matthew McConaughey. Those early successes led to bigger film roles and multiple collaborations with Bruce Willis in films like "Tears of the Sun" and "A Good Day to Die Hard."

Offscreen, Hauser has been married since 2006 to Cynthia Daniel, and together they have three children. Hauser didn't learn he was related to a reigning Hollywood family until he was a teenager, and he's similarly raising his kids away from the L.A. lifestyle. "We've always been very aware of where our kids go to school, who they're around and made sure that they're growing up as normal as normal can be," he told Parade. "We're not Hollywood in any way, shape or form. We've always lived on the outskirts."

Hauser even recently started a coffee company, Free Rein, inspired by his childhood. These are the highlights of Cole Hauser's career, from playing high-school jocks to cops and criminals and his ultimate transformation into the gruff, bearded ranch hand we know today.