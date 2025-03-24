Weird Things About Ben Affleck And Matt Damon's Friendship We Just Can't Ignore

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's bromance has outlasted most Hollywood marriages — including Affleck's own. These two have been each other's ride-or-dies for as long as anyone — including them — can remember, and at this rate, they'll probably be BFFs well into their retirement years. But for all the friendship goals moments they've given us, there are some undeniably weird things about their relationship that we just can't ignore.

Affleck and Damon's friendship dates back to their childhood in Massachusetts, where their moms basically set up the ultimate playdate. From that moment on, they were inseparable. Lucky for them, they also shared a passion for acting, with Affleck crediting Damon for pushing him to take it seriously. "Before Matt, I was by myself. ... And no one understood it," he told Parade. "All of a sudden I had this friend, Matt, and he gets it and wants to do it and thinks it's interesting and wants to talk about it. Soon both of us are doing it." And as we all know, they didn't just do it — they won an Oscar for writing "Good Will Hunting," cementing themselves as one of Hollywood's most iconic film duos. Even now, they remain as tight as ever, though Damon admits he wishes their friendship wasn't so public. "It's way too important a friendship for that, and it goes so beyond this career or anything," he shared with GQ. "You know, it's a significant part of my life and not for public consumption in that way."

At this point, their bond is unshakable — they even run a production company together. But while their friendship is admirable, it's also quite unconventional. From sharing a bank account to defending that tattoo, Affleck and Damon's bond is built different.