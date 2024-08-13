The Dramatic Transformation Of Matt Damon's Wife Luciana Barroso
Matt Damon doesn't often talk about his wife, and she rarely joins him on the red carpet, but there's no question that they share an incredible bond. As the actor once told YourTango, "My wife is my soulmate." Indeed, he and Luciana Barroso, an interior designer from Salta Province, Argentina, have been together for over two decades. Despite all that time, their connection continues to be indestructible. In May 2024, we asked a body language expert, Nicole Moore, to break down Matt Damon's relationship with his wife. She immediately honed in on the fact that the couple is each other's happily ever after. Even if they did spark rumors of trouble when Barroso snapped at Damon before the 2024 Met Gala.
During their time together, they've grown as a couple and as individuals. Moore noted, "It looks as if Luciana grew into her own as the relationship progressed." Not only did she have to learn how to deal with fame, but Damon also changed many other aspects of her life, from the personal to the professional. Here's a closer look at the dramatic transformation of Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso.
Luciana Barroso was bartending when she met Matt Damon
Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon's first encounter reads like a rom-com. It was 2003, and the actor was shooting "Stuck on You" in Miami, Florida. One Saturday night, he and some crew headed to South Beach for a drink and walked into where Barroso happened to be bartending. As she cheekily told Vogue Australia, they instantly hit it off, even if Damon's version is a bit exaggerated. "Matt's story is that he saw me across the room, and there was a light on me, and I'm like, 'Yeah, it was a nightclub – there were lights everywhere!'" she quipped.
In reality, "He came and hid behind my bar," she recalls. Patrons had started recognizing him and holding him for photos and autographs, so he sought solace with Barroso. Soon, she put him to work, telling him, "If you're going to be back here, you can't just be standing there." Luckily, Damon rose to the challenge and started mixing drinks. "He made me a ton of money in tips that night," she shared.
Whichever version you prefer, there's no denying the encounter was serendipitous. As Damon told Ellen DeGeneres, "Stuck on You" was supposed to shoot in Hawaii but moved to Miami at the last minute. What's more, he initially declined the invite to go out that night, but the crew talked him into it. "I don't know how else our paths would have crossed [...] if all those things didn't happen," he mused.
She prioritized being a single mom over her new relationship
When Luciana Barroso met Matt Damon, she was still technically married to her first husband, Arbello Barroso. The pair, who met in their native Argentina, were in the process of getting divorced, but that wasn't finalized until December 2004. Even so, Luciana was already raising their daughter, Alexia Barroso, as a single mom. As she told Vogue Australia, despite her instant connection with Damon, Alexia was her top priority. "It was so easy to talk to each other, we were very comfortable, and by the end of the night he invited me to go out with his friends," she recalled the first night they met. "I was like, 'I can't, I have a four-year-old daughter, I'm not going anywhere.'" Rather than seeing that as a negative, Damon was attracted to the fact that Luciana prioritized motherhood. "Some guys might have been different, they might think it's complicated, but for him it wasn't," she told the mag.
Indeed, Damon himself told Hello! Canada (via People) that he wasn't the least bit fazed. "There was never a choice," he mused. "It was just the way it was and I was happy for that." Even Luciana's ex, Arbello, praised Damon's relationship with his stepdaughter, telling Star, "He treats Alexia like she is his own flesh and blood." Adding that the three share a healthy co-parenting relationship, he said, "Matt has been an absolute blessing for my daughter."
Luciana Barroso didn't want a Hollywood wedding
He may be one of Hollywood's highest paid actors, but Matt Damon has never been one to seek out the spotlight. Similarly, Luciana Barroso has kept away from the headlines and so, it should come as no surprise that their wedding was seriously low-key. So much so that even Damon's BFF, Ben Affleck, wasn't present because he found out at the last minute. Rather than planning a lavish affair, the couple said "I do" at New York City Hall in 2005 after two years of dating. The ceremony was so private, in fact, that it was only witnessed by then-mayor Michael R. Bloomberg and the couple's daughter, Alexia.
As soon as the vows were exchanged, Damon rushed back to shooting "The Good Shepherd" in Yonkers, New York. "I had to come to work," he told People. The following day, he was off to London, England to continue filming, but at least his new wife went with him. "I guess we'll have our honeymoon there," Damon quipped.
It actually wasn't the first time Barroso accompanied her beau to work abroad. She previously followed Damon to Europe while he shot "Ocean's Twelve." However, she wasn't swayed by the perks of the A-list life. As "Ocean's Twelve" producer Jerry Weintraub told People, "She's not really interested in that stuff – she's interested in him."
Luciana Barroso's marriage advice is pretty basic
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have been notoriously private about their domestic life, but that secretive approach has clearly worked, as they've been together for over two decades. Even so, that hasn't stopped the media from repeatedly asking the couple to share the secret to their long and steady marriage. "No idea!" Barroso joked when Vogue Australia pressed her for tips to achieve marital bliss. She eventually conceded, noting, "I think we both feel really, really lucky to have met each other, so we don't take that for granted." Praising Damon as a great father and partner, she added, "It's life and marriage, so there's ups and downs, you know, but overall it's easy and it's fun."
Damon reiterated the same sentiment, telling ET, "I'm lucky I found my wife and I guess, maybe, if there's any secret, it's to feel lucky." Prioritizing each other has also helped. Speaking with YourTango, the actor revealed that they have a strict two-week rule. "I'm not away for more than two weeks," he explained. "I think you need to be with the person you love as much as possible."
Luciana Barroso is a protective mom of four
Just six months after they tied the knot, Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon grew their family with the arrival of their second daughter, Isabella. She was born in 2006 and was followed by Gia in 2008 and Stella in 2010. By then, Damon was already well primed for being a girl dad. "I jumped into the deep end with Lucy," he told Parade. Calling himself an "extra dad" to Alexia, he compared becoming a father to the final scene of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." "You know how his heart grows, like, five times its size?" he asked. "Everything is full; it's just full all the time."
In raising their brood, the couple decided to keep their daughters (who have grown up to be stunning) away from the spotlight and focus on giving them a normal upbringing. "I grab the kids from school and then we go over to the park," Damon told Parade. Meanwhile, Barroso told Vogue Australia how their goal is to raise strong, level-headed women. "We try really hard to constantly talk about self-esteem and compassion, and hope that will carry on," she explained. "I want them to feel like they can do anything and everything they want to do [...] but not at the cost of somebody else."
She's BFFs with Elsa Pataky
Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth may have a well-documented bromance, but it turns out that their wives are just as close – if not closer. The two A-list couples were introduced by mutual friends and hit it off instantly. As Elsa Pataky told People in 2018, she was especially drawn to Luciana Barroso. They bonded over motherhood, their shared love of adventure, and the fact that they can speak Spanish together (Pataky is from Spain while Barroso is from Argentina). "Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I'm even more a fan of his wife," she admitted. "We've become very good friends." It is so good they got matching tattoos of three dots on their pinky fingers after spending Christmas 2017 together. "It was a really inspirational time," Pataky said. "We created a lot of things and a lot of ideas."
The foursome has continued to spend plenty of time together, regularly vacationing in exotic places like Costa Rica, Spain, and the Greek island of Mykonos. "We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans," Pataky explained. "It's easier to do things with people that understand you."
Luciana Barroso convinced her husband to get tattooed
These days, Matt Damon's upper right arm is tattooed with the names of his wife and daughters, but back in 2013, it was bare. That's when Luciana Barroso, in the spur of the moment, convinced her husband they needed to get inked. "We were in our apartment in Manhattan and she was like, 'We're getting tattoos,'" the actor told GQ in 2021. "She just announced it." Damon was game, but he did have one caveat: They had to be done by artist Scott Campbell, a friend responsible for all of Heath Ledger's ink.
That same day, Campbell arrived at their place and gave Damon his very first tattoo: the word "Lucy." However, the adventure didn't end there. While browsing Campbell's laptop, a squiggly design caught Damon's eye. Turns out the abstract drawing was doodled by Ledger and he even had it tattooed on his own arm. "Heath was an incredibly restless, creative person," Damon praised. "I just wanted to get something that Heath had." He asked Campbell to tattoo it on his arm next to "Lucy," and Barroso, who also knew Ledger, quickly jumped in and got the same design on her foot. "It's like a creative little blessing," Damon said.
Barroso's three-word advice made Damon a 'professional actor'
Matt Damon has had an impressive career, but it hasn't always been easy. Speaking candidly with "Jake's Takes" in 2023, the actor didn't name any specific projects but confessed he once fell into a depression as he wondered if he had made a terrible film choice. "Sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know perhaps might not be what you had hoped it would be, and you're still making it," Damon began. "[It's] halfway through production, you've still got months to go, and you've taken your family somewhere, and you've inconvenienced them." He struggled to continue and was tempted to throw in the towel when his wife gave him some simple but career-changing advice. "She just said, 'We're here now,'" he recalled.
Those three words put everything into perspective and made him a better actor. "I do pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor," he said. In order to achieve that, he realized he had to give the project his all, even if he didn't feel it would pay off. "If you can do that with the best possible attitude, then you're a pro, and she really helped me with that," he concluded.
Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon decided to work together in 2024
Luciana Barroso never appeared interested in working in Hollywood, but in 2024, she (reluctantly) received her first production credit on the Apple TV+ film "The Instigators." "She was there every day, she was doing all this work on the script, and then she was like, 'Nah, I don't want to take the credit,'" Matt Damon told ET. However, the other co-producers wouldn't let it slide. "They came of their own volition [and said], 'If you're not taking credit, we're not taking credit,'" he recalled. "She succumbed and took the credit."
Interestingly, Barroso was why Damon agreed to star in and co-produce the movie in the first place. When Casey Affleck (who co-wrote the script) initially approached him about the project, he turned it down. That's when Affleck showed the script to Barroso instead. "Casey likes saying she is the smart one in the couple and he's not wrong," Damon joked with ET. Indeed, she pushed him to take the gig, and that wasn't the first time she influenced one of her husband's career choices. "She's been reading every script and watching every cut of every movie for 21 years," he shared. Luckily, he welcomes her involvement. He told People, "She's one of those people whose taste I trust completely."