The Dramatic Transformation Of Matt Damon's Wife Luciana Barroso

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon's first encounter reads like a rom-com. It was 2003, and the actor was shooting "Stuck on You" in Miami, Florida. One Saturday night, he and some crew headed to South Beach for a drink and walked into where Barroso happened to be bartending. As she cheekily told Vogue Australia, they instantly hit it off, even if Damon's version is a bit exaggerated. "Matt's story is that he saw me across the room, and there was a light on me, and I'm like, 'Yeah, it was a nightclub – there were lights everywhere!'" she quipped.

In reality, "He came and hid behind my bar," she recalls. Patrons had started recognizing him and holding him for photos and autographs, so he sought solace with Barroso. Soon, she put him to work, telling him, "If you're going to be back here, you can't just be standing there." Luckily, Damon rose to the challenge and started mixing drinks. "He made me a ton of money in tips that night," she shared.

Whichever version you prefer, there's no denying the encounter was serendipitous. As Damon told Ellen DeGeneres, "Stuck on You" was supposed to shoot in Hawaii but moved to Miami at the last minute. What's more, he initially declined the invite to go out that night, but the crew talked him into it. "I don't know how else our paths would have crossed [...] if all those things didn't happen," he mused.