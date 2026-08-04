Lloyd Bridges Butted Heads With His Oldest Son Beau: 'I Traveled A Lot With My Dad'

Beau Bridges was famously close with his father Lloyd Bridges, but that doesn't mean they never had any friction. The "Fabulous Baker Boys" star has frequently joked about the tension that came with spending so much time together (though Beau is also the first to admit that most of the time, Lloyd was right). While many children of Old Hollywood stars have led troubled lives, the actor has spoken glowingly about his own upbringing, recalling in a July 2024 appearance on "Thirty Minute Mentors Podcast" that he regularly accompanied his dad to work as a youngster. "Before I got into school, I would travel with him to a lot of the locations," Beau recounted. That translated into a lot of on-the-go lessons that proved handy later in life when he became an actor himself.

While Beau was fairly used to being backstage on productions, his father nonetheless explained just how crucial it was that he keep it down the day that Lloyd and Gary Cooper filmed a fight scene for "High Noon," noting that his co-star was feeling sick, which made getting the take quickly even more important. "I'll find a place for you where you can watch, but you've got to be quiet," Beau recounted being told. However, Cooper throwing a bucket of water over his father was too much for the young boy. "I burst into laughter and ruined the tape, and, oh, my dad was furious with me," he admitted. Likely an expensive mistake, but they moved past it, and Beau even shared that Cooper invited them for dinner that evening. Clearly, there were no hard feelings.

Several years later, Beau was in the director's chair himself, but his dad was still teaching him how to not waste money. That said, Beau joked they still butted heads.