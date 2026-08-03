The Closest Kate Middleton Ever Came To Rocking Her Natural Hair On A Red Carpet

Kate Middleton has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. As Kate's glamour evolved, she probably learned new ways to take care of her hair, too. And while she has never directly revealed her favorite haircare products, Grazia compiled a list of Kate's favorite beauty buys based on insider information. There are at least two products she reaches for regularly. The first is Kerastase Nutritive Bain Satin Shampoo, and the other is the brand's Nutritive Lait Vital Conditioner. The best part is both products are surprisingly affordable!

As for how Kate keeps frizz to a minimum when wearing her hair in straighter styles? That's likely due to the expertise of her hairstylist, Richard Ward. While he was speaking in a general sense, he did spill the beans about his tried-and-true anti-frizzing methods on "This Morning" in September 2025. It all starts with the blow-drying process. "If you don't get tension in your hair, you're never going to de-frizz it," Ward explained about how to handle your hair (via Woman & Home). During his on-air demonstration, Ward used a Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x Multi-Styler. However, he stressed that any quality hair dryer could get the job done. "They all have their benefits," he continued.

Finally, he cited the Kerastase Nutritive Serum as one of the products he uses on the ends of the hair, so it's no surprise the brand is reportedly one of Kate's faves.