The Closest Kate Middleton Ever Came To Rocking Her Natural Hair On A Red Carpet
During most public outings, Catherine, Princess of Wales, usually sports a silky, voluminous blowout when representing the royal family. (To be quite honest, it likely took a few hours at the salon to achieve!) In reality, however, Kate Middleton was born with natural curls. In November 2024, Laura Warshauer, who attended the University of St. Andrews with Kate, shared a photo of her with bouncy ringlets on Instagram (via Marie Claire). But it's been rare to see her flaunt her natural curls in public.
That said, Kate came pretty close to rocking her natural hair on a red carpet — and the look definitely qualifies as one of Kate's best hair moments. In February 2026, the beloved royal accompanied William, Prince of Wales, to the BAFTA Awards, but instead of rocking her signature blowout, Kate changed things up... big time. The Princess of Wales arrived at the glitzy event wearing long, ethereal waves which perfectly complemented her off-pink evening gown. And though it seems her hairstylist might have applied heat or rollers to the hair to provide a little uniformity, it's clear Kate's beautiful, natural curls were the inspiration!
How Kate Middleton takes care of her hair
Kate Middleton has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. As Kate's glamour evolved, she probably learned new ways to take care of her hair, too. And while she has never directly revealed her favorite haircare products, Grazia compiled a list of Kate's favorite beauty buys based on insider information. There are at least two products she reaches for regularly. The first is Kerastase Nutritive Bain Satin Shampoo, and the other is the brand's Nutritive Lait Vital Conditioner. The best part is both products are surprisingly affordable!
As for how Kate keeps frizz to a minimum when wearing her hair in straighter styles? That's likely due to the expertise of her hairstylist, Richard Ward. While he was speaking in a general sense, he did spill the beans about his tried-and-true anti-frizzing methods on "This Morning" in September 2025. It all starts with the blow-drying process. "If you don't get tension in your hair, you're never going to de-frizz it," Ward explained about how to handle your hair (via Woman & Home). During his on-air demonstration, Ward used a Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x Multi-Styler. However, he stressed that any quality hair dryer could get the job done. "They all have their benefits," he continued.
Finally, he cited the Kerastase Nutritive Serum as one of the products he uses on the ends of the hair, so it's no surprise the brand is reportedly one of Kate's faves.