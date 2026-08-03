Is Little House On The Prairie's New Mr. Edwards A Married Man In Real Life?

When the latest "Little House on the Prairie" TV adaptation finally arrived on Netflix in 2026, fans were excited to see new versions of some of their favorite characters. In the case of Mr. Edwards, it's hard to top Victor French's portrayal from the 1970s version; French, one of the many "Little House" stars who have passed away, was beloved in the role. Actor Warren Christie took on the character this time around, and fortunately, fans have enjoyed seeing him embody the role. Along with interest in the new adaptation, fans can't help but want to learn more about the personal lives and real-life partners of the "Little House" cast.

In Christie's case, not too much is known about the new Mr. Edwards, which makes sense — he has not been a household name, and he seems fairly private. Still, true fans of the Hallmark hunk know a bit about him, and that includes his marriage. The Hallmark Channel star is married to fellow actor Sonya Christie (née Sonya Salomaa), and the two have one child together, a son named Cash Christie. The couple has been married since 2007, but they haven't shared details about the wedding, including the exact date or location. Fans are left to wonder about the magical day, but are probably hoping it was like one of his Hallmark Channel movies.

Like her husband, who has had smaller parts in many shows and movies over the years before "Little House on the Prairie" (including "True Justice," "Apollo 18," and "Alphas"), Sonya has an impressive resume of past roles. Along with smaller parts in films such as 2009's "Watchmen," she has starred in a variety of TV series, including "Flashpoint," "The Killing," and "UnREAL." While she seemed to have retired from acting around 2018, she did appear in a new short film in 2025. Outside of acting, Christie's wife leads an interesting life, and despite how private the couple may be, we know a bit more about their picturesque life together.