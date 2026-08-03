Is Little House On The Prairie's New Mr. Edwards A Married Man In Real Life?
When the latest "Little House on the Prairie" TV adaptation finally arrived on Netflix in 2026, fans were excited to see new versions of some of their favorite characters. In the case of Mr. Edwards, it's hard to top Victor French's portrayal from the 1970s version; French, one of the many "Little House" stars who have passed away, was beloved in the role. Actor Warren Christie took on the character this time around, and fortunately, fans have enjoyed seeing him embody the role. Along with interest in the new adaptation, fans can't help but want to learn more about the personal lives and real-life partners of the "Little House" cast.
In Christie's case, not too much is known about the new Mr. Edwards, which makes sense — he has not been a household name, and he seems fairly private. Still, true fans of the Hallmark hunk know a bit about him, and that includes his marriage. The Hallmark Channel star is married to fellow actor Sonya Christie (née Sonya Salomaa), and the two have one child together, a son named Cash Christie. The couple has been married since 2007, but they haven't shared details about the wedding, including the exact date or location. Fans are left to wonder about the magical day, but are probably hoping it was like one of his Hallmark Channel movies.
Like her husband, who has had smaller parts in many shows and movies over the years before "Little House on the Prairie" (including "True Justice," "Apollo 18," and "Alphas"), Sonya has an impressive resume of past roles. Along with smaller parts in films such as 2009's "Watchmen," she has starred in a variety of TV series, including "Flashpoint," "The Killing," and "UnREAL." While she seemed to have retired from acting around 2018, she did appear in a new short film in 2025. Outside of acting, Christie's wife leads an interesting life, and despite how private the couple may be, we know a bit more about their picturesque life together.
Warren Christie's wife Sonya turned away from acting to start a surprising career
Warren Christie's wife, Sonya Salomaa, seems to have many different talents. Although she starred in a 2025 short, she seems to have shifted her focus from acting to health coaching since the late 2010s. On her Instagram account, her bio reads, "Chartered Herbalist & Energetic Health Coach helping you uncover the hidden insights of your DNA to optimize health, energy and longevity." She also has an Integrative Health Practitioner Level 2 certification. and is trained in various techniques such as Electroacupuncture According to Voll (EAV) biofeedback testing. This business appears to be her main focus now, and her social media page is filled with insight and tips about health and wellness, as is her website.
Every once in a while, Sonya has shared peeks at her life with her longtime husband. In April 2024, she posted a beautiful carousel of images celebrating her 50th birthday, including a photo of her hubby. In the photo, the couple enjoyed a nice meal out, with seafood and other offerings on the table in front of them. She also shared a photo posing with their teenage son, Cash Christie, with the group looking like a picture-perfect family, which is appropriate for a star of "Little House on the Prairie." Sonya wrote of the milestone birthday, "I am so grateful and happy for this life I have created and the people who share it with me. I am so excited for the next chapter to begin."
Both Sonya and Warren are always super proud when they talk about their son. Like with everything else, they don't share too much about his life, but it's clear that he has a major talent for hockey. Almost all of Warren's updates on X are about Cash's hockey career, while Sonya has shared playful posts about life as a hockey mom. It's unclear if Cash plans to play hockey professionally or not, but we know that his parents will be cheering him on either way.