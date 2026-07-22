The Real-Life Partners Of Netflix's Little House On The Prairie Stars
The highly anticipated reboot of the classic TV series "Little House on the Prairie" finally arrived on Netflix on July 9, 2026. Both the reboot and original series are based on a bunch of books written by Laura Ingalls Wilder about her own childhood in the late 1800s. With a new TV version of the classic story, there comes a new cast of actors to portray the beloved characters. The exciting cast of the 2026 edition of "Little House on the Prairie" features familiar and new faces, and there is plenty to learn about the slew of talented actors. This includes a bit about their romantic life.
Fans are very interested in the actors playing their fan-favorite characters. This includes a young Laura Ingalls, her parents, Charles and Caroline Ingalls, and the kind yet troubled Mr. Edwards, to name a few. Going from the familiar cast from the much-loved 1970s series to a whole new group is definitely a task for the show.
It's normal for fans to be curious about the real-life partners of actors in their favorite shows. And it's no different for "Little House on the Prairie." From Luke Bracey to Alyssa Wapanatâhk, the buzzed-about cast has many intrigued about their private lives. So here's a look at who's who in the cast and what their love lives look like these days.
Several major cast members are single
A couple of the actors who fans are probably most curious about are Luke Bracey and Crosby Fitzgerald, who play Charles and Caroline Ingalls. They are the young parents of the central Ingalls family, navigating their new life in Minnesota. Surprisingly, there's little to tell when it comes to their dating life.
As far as we know, both Bracey and Fitzgerald are single at the time of this writing. Bracey is known for keeping his personal life quite private. Previously, he was linked to actors Olympia Valance and Eiza González, whose relationship history includes several famous faces. Meanwhile, Fitzgerald is a newer actor on the scene. But she seems to do the same, keeping her social media updates focused on her career. She could very well be in a relationship in real life, but she's shared nothing online. Another main cast member who appears to be single is Jocko Sims, who plays Dr. George A. Tann. Fans might recognize him from his role as another doctor, Dr. Floyd Reynolds, in "New Amsterdam." When we profiled the real-life partners of the "New Amsterdam" cast, he was also single at the time.
On screen, Bracey and Fitzgerald have a strong relationship, and that seemed to translate to off-screen as friends. Fitzgerald told UPI in an interview, "We were immediately friends and that's the relationship also that Ma and Pa had. They're teammates." Both actors emphasized how their characters depend on and trust each other through the hardships.
Barrett Doss and Mary Holland both appear to be happily married to their partners
Barrett Doss joined the cast of "Little House on the Prairie" to play Emily Henderson. Emily runs her family's general store in town all on her own, and she quickly befriends Caroline Ingalls and her family when they move to the area. Emily has a burgeoning connection with Jocko Sims' Dr. George A. Tann. Sims spoke about their relationship before the show premiered, telling Tudum, "They're smitten with each other when he goes into the store." But what about Doss' romantic life off-screen?
Well, like many of her co-stars, Doss is quite private about her personal life. For years, she seemed to be dating fellow actor Austin Durant, who has appeared on Broadway and on TV series including "Matlock" and "Succession." The two post loving photos together on social media sparingly, but here and there, they've showed off their love. They also attended the premiere of "Moulin Rouge!" the musical in Hollywood together in 2022. As far as we know, the couple is still together. Durant referred to Doss as his "wife" in a 2025 interview with the Delco Times while talking about their life together.
As for cast member Mary Holland, who plays Jemma James, she is happy in love with her husband, fellow actor and comedian Matt Newell. They have been together for many years and have multiple pet cats. The two lovebirds got married in 2020 with a Halloween-themed wedding. On "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," Holland shared how they had to change their plans due to the pandemic, getting married at home in their carport. She joked it was a "dream venue." Newell has been a longtime performer and teacher with the comedy group Upright Citizens Brigade, which Holland has also worked with. He has also acted in shows like "Adam Ruins Everything" and "Comedy Bang Bang!"
Both Warren Christie and Rebecca Amzallag are in committed relationships
Warren Christie, who plays John Edwards on "Little House on the Prairie," is probably one of the more familiar cast members on this list, as he has quite a number of roles on his resume. But just like others here, he has always been very private about his personal life. Despite this, we can safely say that Christie has been married for over 15 years.
The talented screen actor got married to actor Sonya Salomaa in the late 2000s, although not much is known about their relationship. While Salomaa is active on Instagram, she rarely posts photos with Christie. However, she shared the above-left selfie in 2023. Salomaa hasn't acted for several years, but her past roles include "UnREAL," "Colony," "The Killing," and "Watchmen." She has more than 60 credited roles. Christie and his wife share one son named Cash. Like with their relationship, Christie hasn't shared much about their son. On Instagram, he did post one photo of the young boy back in 2021 during a fun moment out in the rain. These days, Cash seems to have a growing hockey career, as Christie re-shares any posts about him on X.
Another "Little House on the Prairie" cast member who keeps her life out of the public eye is Rebecca Amzallag, who plays Lacey Aubert. But ever since she welcomed her son Raphael via IVF in 2024, she has started sharing more photos on Instagram of her family, such as the one above on the right. There's still not a lot of information out there about her partner, a man named Jacob. She told Numéro that she met him when she was a couple of months pregnant with her son, adding, "We've been a family ever since."
Meegwun Fairbrother is happily married to fellow actor and producer Sarah Koehn
The cast of the new Netflix "Little House on the Prairie" show includes Meegwun Fairbrother as William Mitchell, an Osage man who lives with his wife and kids on the prairie. Mitchell is intuitive and kind, and he helps create a connection between the settlers and the Osage community.
Like his character, Fairbrother is a married man. He has been in a committed relationship with Sarah Koehn, an actor and producer, for many years. In 2022, she marked nine years with her partner with a celebratory post on Instagram and a sweet message, calling Fairbrother "my person." While both Fairbrother and Koehn don't share much about their family, they appeared to welcome their first child in 2024. The couple has gone on many adventures over the years, and the earliest time Fairbrother appeared on Koehn's Instagram is way back in 2013.
While there's no public information about when and where Fairbrother and Koehn got married, the actor has referred to her as his wife in interviews. While chatting with Pop Culturalist in 2021, Fairbrother joked about his partner while talking about his reading habits. He said, "My wife teases me. I read maybe three quarters of a book and then I never get back to it. I'm a serial non-book finisher."
Alyssa Wapanatâhk shares at least one child with her longtime husband
Meegwun Fairbrother's on-screen partner is White Sun, played by actor Alyssa Wapanatâhk. Her character is more wary of the settlers, with strong opinions and a more distrustful perspective than her husband. Meanwhile, Wapanatâhk seems quite different than her character, with a bright and artistic personality.
She also appears to be in a long-term committed relationship. While Wapanatâhk doesn't post a lot on her Instagram, she has shared plenty of personal snaps with fans on Facebook over the years. All the way back in 2019, she shared some sweet photos of her newborn daughter and her husband, a man named Kieran. While she didn't include much info, the photos were filled with love. In 2021, Wapanatâhk shared a bit more of their love story alongside a family photo.
The couple has been together since high school. By 2021, their daughter, whose name is Wâpakwaniy, was already a few years old. Wapanatâhk wrote, "I can speak for us both when I say we feel complete. Whole." Over the years, she shared more peeks at their life together. While she hasn't outright confirmed it, the couple appears to have welcomed a couple more kids as time went on. Kieran has continued to support her career, and in 2023, he and their daughter attended the premiere of Wapanatâhk's movie, "Peter Pan & Wendy."