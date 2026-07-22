The Real-Life Partners Of Netflix's Little House On The Prairie Stars

The highly anticipated reboot of the classic TV series "Little House on the Prairie" finally arrived on Netflix on July 9, 2026. Both the reboot and original series are based on a bunch of books written by Laura Ingalls Wilder about her own childhood in the late 1800s. With a new TV version of the classic story, there comes a new cast of actors to portray the beloved characters. The exciting cast of the 2026 edition of "Little House on the Prairie" features familiar and new faces, and there is plenty to learn about the slew of talented actors. This includes a bit about their romantic life.

Fans are very interested in the actors playing their fan-favorite characters. This includes a young Laura Ingalls, her parents, Charles and Caroline Ingalls, and the kind yet troubled Mr. Edwards, to name a few. Going from the familiar cast from the much-loved 1970s series to a whole new group is definitely a task for the show.

It's normal for fans to be curious about the real-life partners of actors in their favorite shows. And it's no different for "Little House on the Prairie." From Luke Bracey to Alyssa Wapanatâhk, the buzzed-about cast has many intrigued about their private lives. So here's a look at who's who in the cast and what their love lives look like these days.