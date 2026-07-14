Why Netflix's Little House On The Prairie Isn't Landing With Some Old School Fans

Netflix's new adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's beloved children's book series "Little House on the Prairie" debuted last week to a decent 77% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also landed at No. 2 on the streamer's Top 10 most-watched TV shows chart. However, despite a promising start, the reboot didn't get the most glowing reception from viewers and hardcore fans. Those who grew up loving the original series have laid out what they believe the new take gets wrong. "Little House On The Prairie (Netflix) is REALLY bad but not for any interesting reasons," as one unhappy X user stressed. "It reads like it was written by the screenwriter of Hallmark's Leprechaun Love Story and was filmed by the worst D-team on a weird 2000s telenovela." That's one way to put it.

They felt the reboot suffers from awkward dialogue and "random shots" that don't seem to add anything to the story. Furthermore, they argued that the show features too much singing, making it less like a family drama and more like a musical, "but soulless." Other disappointed viewers had similar takes, with one arguing, "They were dirt poor yet their clothing was amazing and perfectly laundered. I couldn't stand it," adding that the CGI wolf scene was the "final straw" that made them completely lose interest in the series. "Soulless. That is the perfect description," another agreed. "I'm bored out of my mind." But not everyone thought the adaptation was a total flop.

And yet, there were some who found Netflix's version of "Little House on the Prairie" surprisingly enjoyable, and who couldn't wait for Season 2. "Wholesome. Beautifully filmed. And more action packed than the original," enthused one such fan. "Hoping there'll be more seasons to come."