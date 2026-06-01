Little House On The Prairie's Michael Landon Was Reportedly A Terror Off-Camera

Michael Landon's "Little House on the Prairie" character Charles Ingalls will go down in history as one of TV's favorite fathers and many of his co-stars look back on working with him fondly. However, not everyone has been quite so gushy. In fact, one co-star claimed working with the star was incredibly difficult.

While the actors playing Landon's kids on "Little House" have long shared that they loved working with him — Melissa Gilbert even had a close bond with him off-set — the same can't be said of his onscreen wife, Karen Grassle. On the contrary, Grassle painted a fairly damning picture of their working relationship. In her memoir "Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House's Ma," she wrote they'd clashed when she'd asked for a raise, and Landon (who was as involved behind the scenes as he was onscreen as a producer, director, and writer) denied it. Despite how beloved the show was, she wrote he claimed people didn't like Caroline Ingalls as much as the rest of the "Little House on the Prairie" cast. A brutal comment for any actor to hear, it's not surprising Grassle subsequently pulled away from the show's viewers. In her 2025 interview with People, Grassle recounted of that time, "I had limited my interactions with fans very much. I really didn't go to many events. I didn't hang out with everybody. I separated myself."

It was only once she started promoting her book that it dawned on her that people actually had loved Ma Ingalls. It's unfortunate that it took so long, but we're glad she had an opportunity to connect with her fans eventually.