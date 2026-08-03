Lollapalooza 2026: The Biggest Celeb Fashion Flops

And that's a wrap on Lollapalooza! The second-biggest U.S. music festival after Coachella happened from July 30 to August 2, 2026, in Grant Park, Chicago, featuring headliners like Lorde, Charli XCX, the Smashing Pumpkins, the xx, Olivia Dean, Jennie, and Tate McRae. This year's four-day extravaganza featured everything from electrifying performances to unexpected duets and memorable fashion moments. Charli XCX took the stage during Lorde's headlining set for a remix of their collaboration song "Girl, So Confusing," while Sombr surprised the crowd by bringing out 5 Seconds of Summer for a live performance of their 2014 hit "She Looks So Perfect."

Fashion-wise, Zara Larsson, Asha Banks, and Suki Waterhouse led the pack with some of the festival's standout ensembles, while a handful of stars — including Jennie and The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford — unfortunately missed the style memo. Below, take a look at the celebrities whose festival looks totally missed the mark at Lollapalooza 2026.