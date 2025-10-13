The Tragic Reasons You Don't Hear From American Idol Winner Jordin Sparks Anymore

We first met Jordin Sparks back in 2007, when the 17-year-old singer became the youngest ever winner of "American Idol." After captivating audiences during season 6, the Arizona-born beauty scored more votes than runner-up Blake Lewis. Notoriously tough judge Simon Cowell told ABC News that year, "Jordin was the most improved over the whole season — didn't start the best, but midway through this was the girl who suddenly got momentum. Young girl, likeable, and the singer won over the entertainer [Lewis]."

After her win, Sparks seemed to enjoy some impressive momentum, culminating in the smash hit "No Air" with Chris Brown later that year. Sadly, over the next few years, a series of tragic events made it difficult for her to thrive in Hollywood.

Fortunately for Sparks fans, she may be ready to return to the spotlight. The singer told E! News in September 2025 that she would love to return to "American Idol" as a judge, sharing, "I've gone through so much. I like being a mentor. I like being able to help someone and encourage them and say, 'Hey, why don't we try this? Did you ever think about trying it this way?' So, I would love to, if that opportunity ever arose. Put my name in the hat, please."