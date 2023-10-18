Where Jason Derulo And Jordin Sparks Stand After Their Messy Split
Don't hold your breath for a buddy comedy starring Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo anytime soon, as the former lovebirds are far from the friendliest of celebrity exes. In case you need a refresher, the two hitmakers dated for three years and split in 2014, much to the shock of fans. The news seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one could explain why they called it quits — at least, not until much later.
At the time, Derulo tried appeasing fans by clarifying that the split had been a mutual decision. "I spent three great years with Jordin and she is one of the most amazing people that I have ever met. But as in all relationships there are ups and downs and at this time we have decided to amicably part," he told ABC News, then went on to clarify that no third party was involved in the breakup as the rumor mill claimed. "Infidelity, cheating or deceit played no part in our relationship or our breakup, and I hope that people respect our privacy as we move forward with our lives." The "Whatcha Say" singer also shared with Minneapolis radio station KDWB that there was no bad blood between them. "Everything is cool," he said. "It's not a bad situation. It's not one of those kind of things."
But even though the separation had been amicable, Derulo also said they weren't exactly friends. They no longer spoke after they walked away from each other.
Jordin and Jason are not on speaking terms
Jordin Sparks corroborated Jason Derulo's claims that their split had indeed been mutual, but it wasn't as clean-cut as the "Talk Dirty" singer made it out to be. In an interview with Power 105.1's "The Breakfast Club," the "American Idol" winner dished that the breakup stemmed from a heated argument and that Derulo didn't bother reaching out to her after. "[After we last talked] he helped me with my bag to the car, he kissed me, he told me he loved me, and then didn't call!" she divulged.
She also shared that she returned the BMW Derulo had gifted her because having it around didn't feel right, only to find out that it had been leased, not bought. This seemed to hurt Derulo's ego, so he went on a rant on Instagram to prove that he purchased the car with his own money. "Women Lie, Men Lie, Numbers Don't Lie! #WhyLease#BreakfastClub," he wrote in a since-deleted post that showed the vehicle's bill of his sale.
Furthermore, Derulo shared in an interview with Ryan Seacrest that while he and Sparks were not chummy, they're not sworn enemies, per se. "I wouldn't say good terms," he explained. "I'll be lying if I said that. But it's not a bad situation." Years later, it turns out that it was still the case. "No, we're not," he told the New York Post when asked if he and the "No Air" crooner were pals. "But not for any particular reason."
Why did they break up in the first place?
The former lovers felt the heat to hit those "relationship goals." According to Jason Derulo, one of the primary reasons was they were feeling the pressure of settling down at a time when they weren't ready. "Every relationship has ups and downs. There was a lot of pressures of marriage. There was a lot of arguing and stuff like that just weighed on our relationship over time," he told Ryan Seacrest. Meanwhile, Sparks spared fans of the details behind it, but she did admit on "The Wendy Williams Show" that both she and Derulo brought the pressures of marriage on themselves. "Listen, we set ourselves up for that," she said.
Sparks eventually moved on, and she's actually quite thankful for her time with Derulo for teaching her how to approach her next relationship better. The singer is now married to model Dana Isaiah, with whom she shares one child. "You know, it's crazy but you have to go through things so that you can appreciate when the right person comes along," she told Us Weekly. "And what I feel for my husband is unlike anything that I've ever felt before." As for Derulo? He'd rather concentrate on his career than his love life. "Dating is definitely not a focus for me," he told People.