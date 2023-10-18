Where Jason Derulo And Jordin Sparks Stand After Their Messy Split

Don't hold your breath for a buddy comedy starring Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo anytime soon, as the former lovebirds are far from the friendliest of celebrity exes. In case you need a refresher, the two hitmakers dated for three years and split in 2014, much to the shock of fans. The news seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one could explain why they called it quits — at least, not until much later.

At the time, Derulo tried appeasing fans by clarifying that the split had been a mutual decision. "I spent three great years with Jordin and she is one of the most amazing people that I have ever met. But as in all relationships there are ups and downs and at this time we have decided to amicably part," he told ABC News, then went on to clarify that no third party was involved in the breakup as the rumor mill claimed. "Infidelity, cheating or deceit played no part in our relationship or our breakup, and I hope that people respect our privacy as we move forward with our lives." The "Whatcha Say" singer also shared with Minneapolis radio station KDWB that there was no bad blood between them. "Everything is cool," he said. "It's not a bad situation. It's not one of those kind of things."

But even though the separation had been amicable, Derulo also said they weren't exactly friends. They no longer spoke after they walked away from each other.